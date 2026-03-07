T20 World Cup Final: Fans Perform Nazar Utaarna Ritual

.

IMAGE: Fans perform a ritual to ward off the evil eye at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Photograph: X

India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

While Suryakumar Yadav will fight to the finish to defend their title, fans remain anxious ahead of the summit clash.

India have not enjoyed the rub of the green at the Ahmedabad stadium in recent ICC tournaments.

In the last four ICC events, India has played 30 matches, including the Super 8 match against South Africa last month, and lost only 2. Both those defeats came at the Narendra Modi stadium.

One of those losses came at the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final against Australia. India were unbeaten throughout that tournament before falling at the final hurdle.

Given the bad luck Indian teams have faced since, fans on Twitter have dubbed the stadium 'panauti'.

Now, ahead of the T20 World Cup final, two fans have gone viral online after posting a video performing a ritual to ward off the 'evil eye'.

The clip, which has gained traction on social media, shows the pair miming a traditional nazar utaarna ritual.

The video was captioned: 'Ahmedabad Stadium ki nazar utaarni zaroori thi.'

Whether this worked, we will only know after the T20 World Cup final on Sunday night.