T20 World Cup Final: Ahmedabad Turns Into A Pressure Cooker

Superstition is likely to rule the day with many believing that a small movement could result in the fall of a wicket.

Photograph: BCCI/X

How To Win Friends And Influence People is one of the most popular books written by American author Dale Carnegie.

The tension and pressure among the fans in Ahmedabad is so palpable that a book on How To Watch A Cricket Final Calmly would be a useful handbook.

During the pre-match press conference, both captains were asked about pressure on them before the final. Since there are no reference books, their responses were repetitive.

Today, the city is like a pressure cooker, with fans who would act like the whistle.

Superstition is also likely to rule the day with many believing that a small movement could result in the fall of a wicket, even though they may know that sitting long without movement can be more dangerous than smoking.

I wonder whether anyone would go to the extent of even refusing to change his breathing pattern once his team starts doing well.

Since there have been so many instances of people not moving from a seat, it is time someone considered standing throughout the entire innings as a healthy superstition.

This is also the right time for a health expert to write on How To Watch A T20 World Cup Final Without Support From A Cardiologist.

Dale Carnegie should have included watching cricket as a chapter in How To Win Friends And Influence People so that complete strangers would hug each other if their team wins.

Unfortunately, sometimes it could be a sweaty fan who may have refused to change or wash his lucky shirt after India's last win.

Before, during, and after a final match, there will be many experts who would comment on a bowler's or a batsman's action, though he may be someone who has been repeatedly bowled out by his neighbour's son while playing tennis ball cricket.

Sea Of Police

IMAGE: Policemen quench their thirst from cans of water kept ready for them. Photograph: K R Nayar

It is a rare sight to see thousands of police personnel standing so close to each other.

While entering the stadium for the pre-match press conference, one could see a sea of policemen and policewomen taking instructions from top officials on how to control the over 100,000 people who are likely to turn up for the final.

Huge cans of water were kept ready, and hundreds of chairs were laid out in the parking lot for them.

IMAGE: An ICC poster on instructions to be followed during a stampede. Photograph: K R Nayar

After the June 4, 2025 stampede in Bengaluru, which resulted in 11 deaths during the RCB victory celebrations, the International Cricket Council has created posters with instructions to be followed to avoid a stampede.

One interesting instruction was not to believe in rumours and not to spread them if there was a stampede! It would be useful to follow this even if there was none.

Cricket's Forgotten Stadium

IMAGE: Entrance to the Sardar Patel Stadium. Photograph: K R Nayar

There is hardly a stadium in India that does not have a proud cricketing history.

Some may not host international cricket matches anymore and some have been forgotten, but they stand proudly as the first to have provided the taste of international cricket.

One such stadium is the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium in Ahmedabad, from where the media bus leaves for the Narendra Modi stadium on match day.

IMAGE: Ishan Pendharkar with Sunil Gavaskar. Photograph: K R Nayar

Ishan Pendharkar, an ardent cricket fan who never misses an international cricket match in Ahmedabad, said: "Very few may know that this (Sardar Patel stadium) was the stadium that hosted India's first-ever ODI match."

"England beat India by five wickets in that match. This is also the stadium where the rebel Indian Cricket League was held."

The ICL invested a lot of money in the Sardar Patel stadium, in installing floodlights. The Sardar Patel stadium has a capacity of 50,000, more than some leading cricket stadiums in India.

The Patel stadium hasn't staged an international match since the Modi stadium (then the Motera stadium) came up in 1982, eventually leading to its redevelopment to have the present stadium in 2020 with a capacity of 130,000 spectators.

Allahuddien Paleker and Amol Palekar

IMAGE: Amol Palekar's popular movie poster at the Gujarat Sports Club's mini theatre. Photograph: K R Nayar

Allahuddien Paleker is the third umpire for the final. His name reminded many of Amol Palekar, the legendary Indian actor and director.

Allahuddien is a South African of Maharashtrian descent from Ratnagiri district.

Amol's popular movies are Chitchor and Golmaal, and it was surprising to see a poster of Golmaal, which can be watched in the Gujarat Sports Club's mini theatre that screens classic Indian movies.

People in Ahmedabad are said to enjoy classical movies and are glad that international cricket matches held here are steadily becoming classics in world cricket as well.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff