T20 World Cup: 'Fearless Abhishek Amazing To Watch'

T20 World Cup: 'Fearless Abhishek Amazing To Watch'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 03, 2026 15:12 IST

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half-century during the second T20I against New Zealand in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

  • India take on USA in their opening T20 World Cup match on Saturday, February 7.
  • Abhishek Sharma has smashed 1297 runs in 33 matches at a strike rate of 194.74, with eight fifties and two centuries.
  • India's aggressive top-order core makes them arguably the strongest unit going into the World Cup.

India's performance in the recent series against New Zealand showed why the defending champions would be extremely tough to beat in the upcoming T20 World Cup, said former Australian cricketer turned coach Michael Klinger.

India's aggressive top-order core makes them arguably the strongest unit going into the World Cup, according to Klinger, the head coach of WPL franchise Gujarat Giants.  

"With the form they're in and what I saw recently against New Zealand, India are going to be extremely difficult to beat. A team will probably have to catch them on a bad night in a final to beat them," Klinger told PTI.

'Abhishek is my favourite'

Klinger said Abhishek Sharma's rise has been a standout feature of India's new template at the top.

The young opener has proved to be unstoppable with the bat for India in T20 Internationals, hitting 1297 runs in 33 matches at a strike rate of 194.74, with eight fifties and two centuries.

"Abhishek Sharma is probably my new favourite player. I've been watching him for a while now. Opening with Travis Head in the IPL and now doing it at international level, he's fearless and amazing to watch," said Klinger, who played three T20s for Australia besides appearing in 182 first-class games. 

India's fearless approach was displayed by Abhishek and Kishan, who consistently put New Zealand bowlers under pressure.

"Ishan Kishan has come back in fantastic form and is certainly putting a case forward to start in the XI at the World Cup," he said, adding that India's depth has turned selection into a challenge rather than a concern.  

Klinger, however, cautioned that India would face stiff competition from traditional rivals. 

"Australia and South Africa are strong teams. South Africa, coming off a lot of T20 cricket recently, will be dangerous as well," he said.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
