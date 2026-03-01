T20 World Cup: Fans slam Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma was shown no mercy by fans who took to X to criticise the batter for another failure at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 10 in the match against West Indies on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's opener Abhishek Sharma once again failed to give his team the early impetus as he was dismissed cheaply in the Super 8 match against West Indies in New Delhi on Sunday.

In a virtual semi-final, India were chasing 195 for victory, India were in need of a good start but the hosts were rocked early in pursuit of 196 as they reached 45/2 after 5 overs.

Abhishek Sharma (10) fell after another disappointing outing, while Ishan Kishan (10) hit one to deep square leg off Jason Holder.

Abhishek hit a four each in the first two overs while sticking with his cautious approach at the beginning as India scored 12 runs off the first two overs.

And fans were not impressed on social media as they panned Abhishek for flattering to deceive. The 25 year old was also criticised for dropping two catches during the West Indies' innings.