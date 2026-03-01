HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Fans slam Abhishek Sharma

T20 World Cup: Fans slam Abhishek Sharma

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2026 22:47 IST

x

Abhishek Sharma was shown no mercy by fans who took to X to criticise the batter for another failure at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 10 in the match against West Indies on Sunday

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 10 in the match against West Indies on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's opener Abhishek Sharma once again failed to give his team the early impetus as he was dismissed cheaply in the Super 8 match against West Indies in New Delhi on Sunday.

 

In a virtual semi-final, India were chasing 195 for victory, India were in need of a good start but the hosts were rocked early in pursuit of 196 as they reached 45/2 after 5 overs.

Abhishek Sharma (10) fell after another disappointing outing, while Ishan Kishan (10) hit one to deep square leg off Jason Holder.

Abhishek hit a four each in the first two overs while sticking with his cautious approach at the beginning as India scored 12 runs off the first two overs.

And fans were not impressed on social media as they panned Abhishek for flattering to deceive. The 25 year old was also criticised for dropping two catches during the West Indies' innings.

Fans tweet Abhishek

Fans tweet Abhishek

Fans tweet Abhishek

Abhishek Sharma fielding

 

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Holder-Powell propel WI to 195 for 4 vs India
PIX: Holder-Powell propel WI to 195 for 4 vs India
Powell Sets Six-Hitting Record in Must-Win Tie vs India
Powell Sets Six-Hitting Record in Must-Win Tie vs India
PIX: Sea of Fans Fill Eden Gardens as India Face Windies
PIX: Sea of Fans Fill Eden Gardens as India Face Windies
T20 WC: Markram Hails South Africa's Team Depth
T20 WC: Markram Hails South Africa's Team Depth
Gulf Strikes Disrupt Cricket: ECB Scraps Abu Dhabi Matches
Gulf Strikes Disrupt Cricket: ECB Scraps Abu Dhabi Matches

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Iranian Drone Hits Residential Building in Bahrain0:45

Iranian Drone Hits Residential Building in Bahrain

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Attack on Iran2:52

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO