T20 World Cup: Faheem Ashraf's late blast helps Pakistan survive Netherlands scare in opener

IMAGE: Pakistan registered a narrow three-wicket victory against the Netherlands in Colombo on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pakistan start their World Cup campaign with a nervy three-wicket win against the Netherlands.

Pakistan collapsed in the middle overs, losing five wickets for 16 runs in five overs.

Faheem Ashraf's dropped catch in the 19th over proved to be the turning point of the match.

Faheem Ashraf saved Pakistan the blushes, smashing a blistering 29 from 11 balls, as they registered a tense three-wicket victory against the Netherlands in the opening match of the 2026 T20 World Cup in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan were reeling on 119/7 in 18 overs, needing 29 from the last two overs before Faheem turned the match on its head.

Faheem fires Pakistan to victory

He smashed pacer Logan van Beek for three sixes and a four to score 24 runs from the penultimate over. In fact, the Dutch have only themselves to blame as Max D'Owd put down a simple catch running to his right at long-on to give Faheem a lifeline in the 19th over.

Pakistan were well-placed on 90/2 in 10 overs at the halfway mark, needing 58 from 10 overs before the Dutch staged a great comeback.

Paul van Meekeren rocked Pakistan, bowling a double wicket-maiden in the 12th over with the wickets of Sahibzada Farhan (47) and Usman Khan for a duck.

Salman sends Dutch crashing for 47

Earlier, the Netherlands lost way in the later part of their innings after a strong start as Pakistan bowled them out for 147 in 19.5 overs.



The Dutch scored 14 runs from the sixth over with the help of three boundaries to reach 50 for 2 in six overs at the end of powerplay. But failed to make most of the good start to finish under the 150-run mark, with Salman Mirza (3/24) returning best figures for Pakistan.



Netherlands were at a comfortable 79 for 3 in the halfway stage, hitting 12 fours and one six till then.



The 40-run partnership for the fourth wicket between captain Scott Edwards (37 off 29 balls) and one-down Bas de Leede (30 off 25 balls) gave the Dutch hope of at least crossing the 150-run mark.



The Netherlands reached 100-run mark in 12.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.



But from there, the Dutch lost way with the Pakistanis taking the pace off their bowling. From 105 for 3 in 12.3 overs, they were reduced to 129 for seven in 16.4 overs.



The dismissal of de Leede off the bowling of Mohammad Nawaz in the 13th over pulled Netherlands back as they pressed the accelerator.



Abrar Ahmed then struck with another crucial wicket, removing Edwards in the 16th over.



Right-arm off-spinner Saim Ayub removed both Logan van Beek (0) and Zach Lion-Cachet (9) in the space of three balls in the 17th over to leave the Dutch in disarray at 130 for 7.



