T20 World Cup: England wary of Windies after Nepal scare

Former champions England and West Indies meet in a pivotal T20 World Cup Group C match in Mumbai knowing well victory is crucial for their chances of advancing in the tournament.

IMAGE: England will be looking for another solid knock from skipper Harry Brook when they take on the West Indies at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points England need a solid performance against the West Indies after the narrow victory over Nepal in their T20 World Cup opener.

Both England and West Indies are two-time T20 World Cup champions aiming for a third title.

Shimron Hetmyer's strong batting and Romario Shepherd's five-wicket haul led the West Indies to a dominant win over Scotland.

England's batting showed promise with half-centuries from Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell, but the bowling needs improvement.

The West Indies will be wary of their recent T20I series loss to England.

Given a scare by lower-ranked Nepal in the lung-opener itself, England will eye a more assured performance when they take on the West Indies in an evenly-matched and crucial Group C clash of the T20 World Cup in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Both the teams have won the competition twice in the past and are chasing a third title win like tournament co-hosts and defending champions India. The challenge would be to remain at their best on the given day as margins can be dangerously thin in T20 cricket.

It was something which England experienced when they took on a team several rungs below them but one that gave them a tough challenge on the field.

Nepal's four-run defeat, or a narrow win which England emerged with in their opening match a few nights ago, was a challenge the former champions overcame by a very close margin. But it certainly will keep the Harry Brook-led side on its toes going forward.

Sam Curran was the hero of the game for England, who had put on an at-par total of 184/7. He was relentless in his line and length in the final over to defend 10 runs and help his side escape unscathed in a contest which Nepal had threatened to run away with.

All in all, England would feel their batting department did a better job than their bowlers collectively.

Adil Rashid went wicketless after a long time and Jofra Archer, who has almost all the requisite skills for the format, was picked apart as Nepal exposed the shortcomings in this England bowling attack.

But Brook and the young Jacob Bethell hit half-centuries and the other batters also looked in rhythm, even if they could not push on after making starts.

Little room for slip-up on unpredictable pitch

England will also be keen to improve their standing in Group C. They are placed third with a Net Run Rate of 0.200 while Scotland are second with two points and NRR of 0.950.

The West Indies, who have two points, have the best NRR of 1.750.

However, the West Indies will also know that there is very little room for a slip-up especially at a venue where the pitch has had something for the bowlers in the first two matches.

Both India and England had to show application with the bat, while the shorter boundary limits at the Wankhede Stadium did not exactly come into play until Nepal batted, for what was the fourth innings on the same surface where India and USA played earlier.

The West Indies rode on a brisk 64 from Shimron Hetmyer and a superb five-for from Romario Shepherd to thwart any challenge that Scotland could come up with for an all-round successful outing.

But the mercurial Caribbeans, who lost a T20I series 1-2 against Nepal last September, were blanked 0-3 by England in their last meeting, which will keep the side under the pump heading into this clash.

Teams (from):

England: Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Bandon (wk), Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

West Indies: Shai Hope (captain & wicketkeeper), Johnson Charles (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

Match starts: 1900 IST.