T20 World Cup: England stumble as Wellalage stars for Lanka

Phil Salt's valiant effort couldn't save England from a batting collapse as Sri Lanka's bowlers dominated in their T20 World Cup Super Eights encounter, restricting England to a chaseable total.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Harry Brook. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points Phil Salt scored a quick 62, but England's batting order struggled against Sri Lanka's disciplined bowling in the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dilshan Madushanka led the bowling attack, taking key wickets.

England's top order, including Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, and Tom Banton, failed to deliver significant scores.

Wellalage strikes early

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (3/26) did the star turn as a disciplined Sri Lankan attack restricted a scratchy England to 146 for nine in a Super Eights fixture of the T20 World Cup in Pallekele on Sunday.

IMAGE: England's Jacob Bethell walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, caught out by Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka off the bowling of Maheesh Theekshana. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Phil Salt top-scored for England with a 62 off 40 balls, even as his teammates failed miserably.

Having struggled in the group-stage games, England's start in the second phase of the showpiece was in stark contrast to skipper Harry Brook's earlier assertion of playing aggressive cricket.

Phil Salt’s lone fifty rescues England

Not only did Sri Lanka stifle the English top-order in the powerplay, but they also managed to snaffle a couple of wickets to leave the visitors at a poor 37 for two at the end of the first six overs, on a pitch that offered something for the bowlers but not as much as the batters made it look.

Considering Jos Buttler's woeful run of form in the tournament and his recent struggles against spinners, it was not surprising to see Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka using Wellalage in the powerplay.

Wellalage did a wonderful job, snaring the wickets of Buttler and Brook (14 off 7 balls) in his first three overs to leave England precariously placed at 68 for four in 10 overs, dismissing the captain as their innings approached the halfway mark.

Wellalage bowled one slow through the air and got it to drift and miss Brook's bat and hit his pads.

IMAGE: Dunith Wellalage celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Jos Buttler. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Buttler (7 off 14 balls) was the day's first casualty as he was rapped on the pads after a failed attempt at reverse sweeping the spinner, bringing to an end a scratch knock that might just force the England team management to starting thinking seriously about giving someone like Ben Duckett a chance in the next game, especially keeping in mind the Nottinghamshire man's excellent record against the spinners.

Maheesh Theekshana (2/21 in 4 overs) dismissed Jacob Bethell after the batter got a leading edge to the third man fielder Dilshan Madushanka (2/25 in 4 overs), who also thrifty with the new ball, conceding just 16 runs in three overs.

IMAGE: Phil Salt bats. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Tom Banton (6) was on his way back to the dressing room after setting off for a suicidal single, while Sam Curran was out caught in the deep of the bowling of Dushmantha Chameera.

Meanwhile Salt, who survived the powerplay for the first time in the tournament, played some fine shots, including a six over extra cover off Wellalage and a maximum over fine leg against Chameera, and raced to his half-century in 36 balls.

However, Wellalage fought back to get rid of Salt when the tiring opener failed to send a short ball over long-off, and the England innings deteriorated further after that.

Brief Scores:

England: 146 for 9 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 62; Dunith Wellalage 3/26, Maheesh Theekshana 2/21, Dilshan Madushanka 2/25).