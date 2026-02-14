HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: England spinners send Scotland crashing for 152

T20 World Cup: England spinners send Scotland crashing for 152

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 14, 2026 17:58 IST

IMAGE: England's players celebrate a wicket during the T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Kolkata on Friday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points

  • Adil Rashid picked up three wickets to trigger a middle order collapse.
  • Scotland lost five wickets in four overs as they collapsed from 113/3 to 127/8.
  • Richie Berrington top-scored for Scotland with a quickfire 49 from 32 balls.

England's spin duo of Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson struck regular blows in the middle overs to trigger a dramatic collapse as Scotland were bowled out for 152 in 19.4 overs in their crucial T20 World Cup Group C clash, in Kolkata, on Saturday.

Scotland were cruising at 113 for 3 and looked set to breach the 200-run mark with skipper Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce in full flow

But what promised to be a big total turned into a below-par score as England's spin twins turned the game on its head in the middle overs in their must-win clash.

After conceding 26 runs in his first two overs, Rashid changed ends to the High Court End and transformed the contest.

Against the run of play, he dismissed Berrington for a 32-ball 49 (5x4, 2x6), one short of a half-century.

Spinners triggers Scotland collapse

IMAGE: Scotland's Richie Berrington bats. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

In his next over, Rashid struck twice in three balls, removing Matthew Cross and Mark Watt. 

Watt was completely beaten as the ball spun through the gate to knock back his stumps.

Rashid finished with 3/36, while left-arm spinner Dawson (2/34) chipped in with two wickets in two overs.

The spin duo shared five wickets in four overs as Scotland collapsed from 113/3 to 127/8, losing five wickets for 14 runs in a stunning middle-over slide.

Jamie Overton (1/23) also kept things tight as Scotland failed to recover from the collapse.

England struck early through Jofra Archer (2/24), who removed inform opener George Munsey (4) and Brandon McMullen (0) in three balls inside the Powerplay.

Michael Jones (33 off 20 balls) tried to lift the scoring, smashing Sam Curran for two fours and a six in the final over of the Powerplay before falling in the same over.

Archer completes 50-wicket milestone in T20Is

England's players celebrate

IMAGE: England's players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

The real momentum shift came when Berrington counter-attacked the spinners using their flight.

He used Rashid's flight to good effect, hitting him for a boundary and a six in an 18-run over, with Bruce adding another maximum.

The pair added 71 runs off just 41 balls for the fourth wicket, putting Scotland in a commanding position.

The pitch offered extra pace and bounce, which Archer exploited well with short balls in his opening spell.

The pacer also reached a milestone, becoming the third English quick after Stuart Broad and Mark Wood to take 50 wickets in all three formats.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
