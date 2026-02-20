HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: England next? Trott breaks silence on future

February 20, 2026 12:22 IST

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott expresses his strong desire to coach the England cricket team after a successful stint as the coach of Afghanistan.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jonathan Trott completed his stint as Afghanistan coach with a victory over Canada in the Twenty20 World Cup.
  • Trott, a former England player, has expressed his interest in coaching the England cricket team.
  • During his time as Afghanistan coach, Trott led the team to their first T20 World Cup semi-final and nearly reached the semis at the 50-overs World Cup.

Jonathan Trott enjoyed a victory in his last game in charge of Afghanistan on Thursday and while he does not know what the future holds he said he would jump at the chance to coach England if the opportunity arose.

Afghanistan's 82-run win over Canada concluded their Twenty20 World Cup campaign, where they managed only two wins and failed to advance to the Super Eight stage from Group D.

 

"I don't know what the future holds. Maybe I have a couple of days off and see how it goes," said the 44-year-old, who took over as Afghanistan coach in July 2022.

Trott represented England in 127 matches from 2009 to 2015 and was part of the side that won three consecutive Ashes series, including the 2010-11 victory in Australia.

"I'm very proud of the way I played my cricket and always like to see the England side do well," the former batsman added.

"I'd love to one day hopefully have the opportunity to coach a team that you hold so dear to your heart.

"There are a lot of people that I'm sure would love to do that job. We'll have to see. I just want to enjoy my coaching and I've certainly enjoyed the last couple of years here."

Trott's Tenure with Afghanistan

Trott's initial contract with Afghanistan ran for 18 months before extensions through 2024 and 2025. During his tenure they reached their first T20 World Cup semi-final in 2024 and fell just short of the semis at the 50-overs World Cup in 2023.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
