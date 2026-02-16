HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: 'Don't Say a Word!' SKY's Silent Masterstroke Vs Pakistan

T20 World Cup: 'Don't Say a Word!' SKY's Silent Masterstroke Vs Pakistan

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 16, 2026 15:51 IST

x

Suryakumar Yadav's strategic emphasis on skill over sledging propelled Team India to a decisive victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, showcasing the power of focus and execution.

IMAGE: In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday, Suryakumar Yadav was seen counselling his team-mates before Pakistan began their chase. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Suryakumar Yadav urged Team India to focus on their skills and avoid unnecessary verbal exchanges during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.
  • SKY emphasised the importance of staying focused and not getting drawn into sledging to maintain composure and execute their game plan effectively.
  • India secured a dominant 61-run victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, showcasing the effectiveness of their skill-focused approach.
 

No Sledge Rule

Team India Skipper Suryakumar Yadav chose calm over confrontation ahead of the game against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

In a rivalry often charged with emotion and on-field chatter, Suryakumar made one thing clear that India would let their skill do the talking.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday, SKY was seen counselling his team-mates before Pakistan began their chase. His message was simple -- stay focused and avoid getting dragged into unnecessary exchanges.

'Keep running between the overs. Kisi se kuch bolna nahi hai (Don't say a word to anyone). We've to play good cricket. Good skill se hum log ye game jeetenge (We will win this game with good skill),' SKY told his team-mates.

The players responded exactly the way he would have wanted.

India thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs in a lopsided match and qualified for the Super 8s from Group A.

India now lead 8-1 against Pakistan in T20 World Cup encounters.

REDIFF CRICKET
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

