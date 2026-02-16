T20 World Cup: 'Don't Say a Word!' SKY's Silent Masterstroke Vs Pakistan

Suryakumar Yadav's strategic emphasis on skill over sledging propelled Team India to a decisive victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, showcasing the power of focus and execution.
Key Points
- Suryakumar Yadav urged Team India to focus on their skills and avoid unnecessary verbal exchanges during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.
- SKY emphasised the importance of staying focused and not getting drawn into sledging to maintain composure and execute their game plan effectively.
- India secured a dominant 61-run victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, showcasing the effectiveness of their skill-focused approach.
No Sledge Rule
Team India Skipper Suryakumar Yadav chose calm over confrontation ahead of the game against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15, 2026.
In a rivalry often charged with emotion and on-field chatter, Suryakumar made one thing clear that India would let their skill do the talking.
In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday, SKY was seen counselling his team-mates before Pakistan began their chase. His message was simple -- stay focused and avoid getting dragged into unnecessary exchanges.
'Keep running between the overs. Kisi se kuch bolna nahi hai (Don't say a word to anyone). We've to play good cricket. Good skill se hum log ye game jeetenge (We will win this game with good skill),' SKY told his team-mates.
The players responded exactly the way he would have wanted.
India thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs in a lopsided match and qualified for the Super 8s from Group A.
India now lead 8-1 against Pakistan in T20 World Cup encounters.