T20 World Cup: 'Don't Say a Word!' SKY's Silent Masterstroke Vs Pakistan

Suryakumar Yadav's strategic emphasis on skill over sledging propelled Team India to a decisive victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, showcasing the power of focus and execution.

IMAGE: In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday, Suryakumar Yadav was seen counselling his team-mates before Pakistan began their chase. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav urged Team India to focus on their skills and avoid unnecessary verbal exchanges during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

SKY emphasised the importance of staying focused and not getting drawn into sledging to maintain composure and execute their game plan effectively.

India secured a dominant 61-run victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, showcasing the effectiveness of their skill-focused approach.

No Sledge Rule

Team India Skipper Suryakumar Yadav chose calm over confrontation ahead of the game against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

In a rivalry often charged with emotion and on-field chatter, Suryakumar made one thing clear that India would let their skill do the talking.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday, SKY was seen counselling his team-mates before Pakistan began their chase. His message was simple -- stay focused and avoid getting dragged into unnecessary exchanges.

'Keep running between the overs. Kisi se kuch bolna nahi hai (Don't say a word to anyone). We've to play good cricket. Good skill se hum log ye game jeetenge (We will win this game with good skill),' SKY told his team-mates.

The players responded exactly the way he would have wanted.

India thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs in a lopsided match and qualified for the Super 8s from Group A.

India now lead 8-1 against Pakistan in T20 World Cup encounters.