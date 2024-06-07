News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Did Pak cheat? USA's Theron accuses Rauf of ball tampering

Did Pak cheat? USA's Theron accuses Rauf of ball tampering

Source: PTI
June 07, 2024 16:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan

IMAGE: USA’s Rusty Theron also slammed the ICC for turning a blind eye to the alleged incident. Photograph: ICC/X

USA bowler Rusty Theron has accused Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf of ball tampering during the T20 World Cup match between the two sides.

 

Theron, who is not part of the USA squad, alleged that Rauf was running his thumbnails over the ball, which was two overs old, and hence it was reversing.

The 38-year-old seamer, who used to play for South Africa before, also slammed the ICC for turning a blind eye to the alleged incident.

"@ICC are we just going to pretend Pakistan aren't scratching the hell out of this freshly changed ball? Reversing the ball that's just been changed 2 overs ago?

"You can literally see Harris Rauf running his thumb nail over the ball at the top of his mark. @usacricket #PakvsUSA," Theron wrote on 'X'.

Co-hosts USA stunned Pakistan as they beat the former champions via a Super Over on Thursday to pull of the first upset of this edition's T20 World Cup.

Rauf was Pakistan's most expensive pacer, leaking 37 runs in four overs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Patel reveals USA's mindset to upset Pakistan
Patel reveals USA's mindset to upset Pakistan
Amir's 'fancy' bowling backfires: Ramiz questions Pak
Amir's 'fancy' bowling backfires: Ramiz questions Pak
USA skipper Patel defends win over Pak: 'Not a fluke'
USA skipper Patel defends win over Pak: 'Not a fluke'
'India-Pakistan an extra special match, not a fight'
'India-Pakistan an extra special match, not a fight'
Farmers' outfits support CISF cop who slapped Kangana
Farmers' outfits support CISF cop who slapped Kangana
Why's Sonakshi Smiling?
Why's Sonakshi Smiling?
T20 WC: NZ face Afghanistan's spin challenge
T20 WC: NZ face Afghanistan's spin challenge

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'Not helping your team': Pathan blasts Babar

'Not helping your team': Pathan blasts Babar

'Biggest insult for...': Akmal slams Pakistan

'Biggest insult for...': Akmal slams Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances