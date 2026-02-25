HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: Cricket Fans Threaten Pakistan Captain Salman Agha's Family

T20 World Cup: Cricket Fans Threaten Pakistan Captain Salman Agha's Family

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: February 25, 2026 17:44 IST

x

Following Pakistan's defeat against England in the T20 World Cup, enraged cricket fans have directed threatening messages towards the family of captain Salman Agha.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha's wife Sabe revealed that fans posted abusive and threatening messages directed at their family after Tuesday's match in Pallekele. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Pakistani cricket fans threatened captain Salman Agha's family after their T20 World Cup loss to England on Tuesday.
  • Salman Agha's wife Sabba Manzer condemned the abuse and threats, stating it wouldn't help Pakistan win.
  • Former captain Moin Khan recalled similar experiences when Pakistan had lost the final of the 1999 World Cup.

Upset at Pakistan's defeat against England in the T20 World Cup Super 8s match in Tuesday, cricket fans in Pakistan posted threatening messages directed at the family of captain Salman Ali Agha.

Salman's wife Sabba Manzer posted on Instagram that by abusing and threatening her or her son, Pakistan will not win the T20 World Cup.

 

The fans also resorted to posting abusive language to other players after Pakistan lost the match by two wickets in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, many social media users condemned the use of abusive and threatening language against players and their families with former captain Moin Khan recalling similar experiences when Pakistan had lost the final of the 1999 World Cup.

"It is totally unacceptable and the cyber crimes wing should investigate these threatening posts and punish them," he said.

Pakistani cricket fans have been known to get hyper emotional whenever the team loses in a major ICC events like World Cup.

In 1996, when Pakistan lost in the quarter-finals to India, angry protesters had attacked the residences of some players, including captain Wasim Akram.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
