Comfortable as underdogs, says Zimbabwe assistant coach ahead of India clash

IMAGE: Zimbabwe stormed into the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup undefeated. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Zimbabwe assistant coach Dion Ebrahim said his side has ticked all the right boxes in preparation and is comfortable being labelled the underdogs ahead of their Super 8s clash against India, adding that the key would be to not get overwhelmed by the occasion.

Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to top Group B. They will face reigning champions India, two-time champions West Indies, and 2024 finalists South Africa in the Super 8s.

"I think rankings and every other measurement will state us as the underdogs which is perfectly fine. I think when we came into the World Cup this year, we were definitely the underdogs in the group and it's a place we like to operate in," Ebrahim said.

Pressure will be on India

"I think Sikandar touched on it a few days ago; that the benefit of being the underdogs is that we go into those games or that particular game with no pressure really because all the pressure sits with India in conditions that they are familiar with, a format which they have been gradually improving and getting stronger and stronger."

Ebrahim, however, said Zimbabwe would need to guard against being overwhelmed by the occasion when they face India.

"...it will be the big challenge of us making sure that we are not overwhelmed by the occasion first and foremost and not overwhelmed by the crowds, the atmosphere, especially when India take momentum because they will.

"They are likely to take momentum and the benefit of having overcome today's game with victories that we managed to wrestle back momentum several times to win a game in front of a great Sri Lankan crowd."

Ready for the big challenge

He said that the team had prepared thoroughly for the challenge.

"In terms of preparation, in terms of plans, we'd be comfortable that we have ticked all the right boxes to approach that game in the best possible manner.

"We all know that T20 is a fickle format. We can often hinge on one or two moments of brilliance. So we just hope that we can continue performing at the level that we know we're capable of and what we've shown over the last three games."