T20 World Cup: Can SKY And His Boys Paint The Sky Blue?

India is waiting for that moment when celebration explodes like fireworks over Ahmedabad's night sky.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

This T20 World Cup is living up to its slogan: 'Feel the thrill'.

The likeable Kiwis should behave like perfect guests; enjoy the hospitality, but not take the Cup home.

India vs New Zealand Final Fever

It's not cricketers alone who prepare hard for the final but also the fans, though they have their net practice sessions in tea shops and at homes.

There are groups that have pooled money to celebrate the whole day and also keep some aside for late-night celebrations if India emerge champions.

In the 2023 ICC 50 over World Cup, all such planning was busted after Australia beat India by six wickets and walking out after that match with the crowd was like being part of a funeral procession.

Fans Paint Bodies for Heroes

IMAGE: A new cheerleader for Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: K R Nayar

Cheerleaders, New And Old

The cheerleaders of Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni paint their whole bodies in Indian flag colours 24 hours before the start of the match.

Now, Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav too has a cheerleader who has painted his body exactly like Tendulkar and Dhoni's fans.

Even if the aura that Tendulkar and Dhoni possessed is ageing, that is not the case with the emotions of these cheerleaders towards the two greats.

Heroes may retire, records may change, but devotion towards heroes in Indian cricket simply does not believe in retirement.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's hugely travelled cheerleader. Photograph: K R Nayar

When A Whole Country May Forget Their Dinner

A cricket World Cup final is that rare day when literally the whole of India may not have their dinner and sometimes even forget to breathe.

This T20 World Cup, especially through semifinal 2, has announced that one need not go to a movie to watch a thriller. The competition is living up to its slogan: 'Feel the thrill'.

Ahmedabad Braces for Celebrations

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Likeable New Zealand Can Be Perfect Guests

Indian fans carry a delicious mix of emotions like tasty Gujarati dishes.

There are many who admire New Zealand because they are polite, humble, and play cricket like gentlemen are supposed to.

Given that they barely boast or complain, they are seen as the nicest people in world cricket.

However, the admiration for them has a clear boundary -- in the final they should behave like perfect guests; enjoy the hospitality, smile politely, but they must not take the Cup home.

IMAGE: Kasargod Uppu Mutta. Photograph: K R Nayar

Kasargod Uppu Mutte

Gujarat is well known for its delicious sweets. Most of these outlets are ready to meet the huge demand should India win the final.

With a large number of fans having arrived from different parts of India, the sale of sweets has already increased.

The good thing is that the owners have been good enough not to increase the prices of sweets despite the huge demand.

The best of ice creams and sweet dishes were served in the press box during India's match against South Africa.

In the press box at the Wankhede during the second semifinal, a dish named Kasargod Uppu Mutta (egg) was served.

Has this Kerala dish emerged due to Sanju Samson's splendid show in this World Cup? In Indian cricket, even food sometimes follows form.

IMAGE: Many journalists, who were in the Wankhede press box on Thursday night, travelled to Ahmedabad by the Vande Bharat train early on Friday morning. Photograph: K R Nayar

Cricket Talk On Wheels

The Vande Bharat train journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad should have been titled 'Cricket Talk On Wheels'.

There were so many journalists on the train that it seemed as if the Wankhede press box itself had decided to travel to Ahmedabad for the final.

All passengers found it far tastier to talk about cricket and whether India would win the final rather than focus on the breakfast served along with Thepla -- a popular Gujarati dish.

Thepla waited patiently on plates while debates on the batting order, bowling plans and lucky charms travelled at bullet-train speed.

IMAGE: When Vande Bharat went past Anand. Photograph: K R Nayar

It was with pride that everyone caught a glimpse of Anand, the birthplace of Axar Patel, who took those brilliant catches in the semifinal, along the way.

The Anand Milk Union Limited, popularly known as Amul, in its latest pun-filled billboard advertisement has called Samson 'Sanju Slamson,' once again proving that when India plays well, even corporates turn into cricket commentators.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amul

Firecrackers Ready for India Win

Firecrackers are all ready for sale, just in case India wins, but till then they have been wrapped in their cases.

Though the stadium capacity is 100,000, there are many fans who were unable to get tickets.

For them, like all over India, on the day of the final the television set becomes the most important object in every house.

The pressure on India as hosts in the final and the expectations from them can be felt everywhere.

No wonder Suryakumar Yadav candidly admitted that one cannot escape the pressure of playing at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

SKY And Ahmedabad Sky

Surely, not only SKY, but every team member can be asked if they can beat New Zealand.

If India lose, it will be a national disaster, with only a few consoling themselves saying, 'It's only a game'.

The entire nation will sit on the edge of their seats on Sunday evening.

A lot will depend on SKY's captaincy.

India is waiting for that moment when celebration explodes like fireworks over Ahmedabad's night sky. Can SKY and his boys paint the sky blue with joy?

