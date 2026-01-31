T20 World Cup: Can Afghanistan recreate 2024 magic in subcontinent?

A mixed-bag Afghanistan look to replicate T20 World Cup 2024 heroics in familiar subcontinent conditions

IMAGE: Afghanistan are seeking the ability to win big matches, something they have struggled with after their T20 WC heroics. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

A mixed bag Afghanistan unit will be heading into the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka with hopes of replicating their historic performance during the 2024 edition, when they reached the semifinals and continued to solidify their 'giant-killers' tag by defeating New Zealand and 2021 champions Australia in their monumental run.

Key Points Rashid, Mujeeb, Noor and Nabi give Afghanistan a lethal spin edge in subcontinent conditions.

Batting strike rates around 125 reflect a cautious approach that limits their scoring bursts.

Recent final and Asia Cup exits highlight struggles to deliver in high-pressure games.

Heading into the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan are seeking the ability to win big matches, something they have struggled with after their T20 WC heroics. Also, with their strike rates not among the world's best despite being such globe-trotting T20 specialists, Afghanistan is facing the challenge of unlocking the next gear in their batting.

Team performance record

Since the last T20 World Cup, Afghanistan has played 21 matches, winning 12 and losing nine. In the big series/tournaments, they have been underwhelming, losing the tri-nation series final to Pakistan in the UAE before the Asia Cup last year and crashing out of the Asia Cup in the first round, despite carrying hopes among their countrymen of taking their best shot at the title.

Coming to the bilateral series, they have been slightly better, with wins over Zimbabwe (2-1 in December 2024 and most recently 3-0 in October-November 2025) and a series win over West Indies (2-1) in the UAE this month. They had a series loss to Bangladesh in October at the UAE by 0-3 last year, and had won a solitary T20I against Qatar last year in November. They do have series wins, but a loss to the final in the tri-series and poor Asia Cup might be the sign they need some more time to catch up with Sri Lanka/Pakistan as the second-best Asian side.

Top performers for Afghanistan since the last T20 WC

*Ibrahim Zadran: 590 runs in 17 matches and innings at an average of 39.33, with a strike rate of 124.21 and six fifties, best score of 87*.

*Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 482 runs in 20 innings at an average of 24.10, with a strike rate of 129.22, with two fifties and a best score of 92.

*Sediqullah Atal: 460 runs in 19 matches and innings at an average of 27.05 and a strike rate of 124.32, with four fifties and a best score of 73*.

*Rashid Khan: 35 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 11.25, with best figures of 4/18 and two four-fers.

*Mujeeb-ur-Rahman: 23 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 17.04, with best figures of 4/20 and two four-fers.

*Azmatullah Omarzai: 17 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 19.58, with best figures of 4/23 and 320 runs at an average of 26.66 with a strike rate of almost 137, with a fifty.

Positives

*A world-class spin attack: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmed and Mohammed Nabi, with all their experience of subcontinent conditions, form a world-class spin attack.

*Omarzai's presence: Azmatullah Omarzai has developed into a world-class all-rounder, capable of turning the tides in his side's favour in an instant.

*Confidence after performance from T20 WC 2024: The confidence and belief within the team developed after the semifinal finish in 2024 would definitely be there and could do wonders for Afghanistan in much more familiar conditions.

Negatives

*Poor big-match performances recently: With a loss to Pakistan in the tri-nation series final last year and a first-round exit in the Asia Cup, perhaps Afghanistan has to do a lot before they can be a serious threat at global stage. These two results derailed the momentum made after the semifinal finish of the T20 WC 2024.

*Conservatism in batting order: With a strike rate of 125.27 collectively since the last World Cup, and the strike rate of the top seven being 126.13 since then, Afghanistan has some serious thinking to do about their brand of cricket if they are to play more hard-hitting teams like India, South Africa, Australia and England.

Afghanistan squad for T20 WC: Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran. Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.