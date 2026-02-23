T20 World Cup: 'Bumrah was bowling brilliantly, but Miller turned it'

Irfan Pathan lauds South Africa's remarkable composure and strategic partnerships of David Miller and Dewald Brevis that led to their crucial T20 World Cup victory against India.

IMAGE: David Miller shifted the momentum. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Irfan Pathan credits South Africa's composure and resilience for their T20 World Cup victory over India.

David Miller's half-century provided crucial stability to the South African innings after early wickets.

Dewald Brevis' mature 45-run innings and partnership with Miller were decisive in South Africa's win.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised South Africa's composure under pressure following their victory over India in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, highlighting the match-winning contributions of David Miller and Dewald Brevis.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Pathan pointed out how Proteas recovered after losing three early wickets, crediting India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his impactful spell before Miller shifted the momentum.

"The way South Africa lost three wickets, Bumrah was bowling brilliantly. But then Miller showed his experience. Having played six World Cups, it seemed he wanted to make his comeback in Ahmedabad in this big stadium after missing out in the World Cup final. And he did, with a half-century innings at exactly the moment the team needed him the most," Pathan said.

Miller's composed half-century steadied the South African innings at a critical point, turning the game in the Proteas favour after early setbacks.

Brevis' Crucial Innings and Partnership

Pathan also lauded Brevis for his maturity in handling the situation, particularly after the Proteas were reduced to three wickets down. He emphasised that Brevis' 45-run knock and his partnership with Miller were decisive in the outcome of the match.

"That 45-run innings from Brevis was crucial. Without that partnership, South Africa would not have won the match at all. It was such a mature innings. At first, when three wickets had fallen, he played cautiously. Usually, Brevis would come and play big shots immediately. But as a batsman who plays at a strike rate of 180, he took a little time initially, built the partnership, and that partnership gave South Africa much-needed stability," he added.

According to Pathan, Brevis' adaptation according to the match situation reflected tactical awareness and maturity.

South Africa's win against India has intensified the competition in the Super 8. They will now face the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.