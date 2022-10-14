News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Big injury scare for Australia

T20 World Cup: Big injury scare for Australia

Source: PTI
October 14, 2022 16:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia fret over Warner injury ahead of T20 World Cup opener

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner pulled out of the third ODI against England with a stiff neck. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Defending champions Australia's build-up to the T20 World Cup suffered a big blow after their star opener David Warner on Friday pulled out of the third ODI against England with a stiff neck.

Before they open their campaign against New Zealand on October 22, Australia will face India in a warm-up game next Tuesday in Brisbane.

 

"I'm a bit stiff this morning. I obviously had a pretty heavy fall the other day. I've never had whiplash before. It's pulled up real stiff," Warner, who was the player of the tournament in their triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE last year, told Fox Cricket.

Steve Smith was called in as his replacement in their third and final T20I.

The 35-year-old, who has been in sizzling form with two half-centuries in three matches, had a concussion scare in their second T20I against England at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Wednesday.

Warner landed awkwardly on the point boundary while attempting a Moeen Ali catch and was replaced by Smith.

The left-handed batter, however, passed the concussion test and opened alongside captain Aaron Finch, only to be dismissed by English seamer Reece Topley for four in the fifth over.

England won the match by eight runs to lead the series 2-0. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
You can't be an administrator forever: Ganguly
You can't be an administrator forever: Ganguly
How the teams made it to T20 World Cup 2022
How the teams made it to T20 World Cup 2022
Stop Treating Bowlers Badly!
Stop Treating Bowlers Badly!
A Last Kiss For A Fallen Soldier
A Last Kiss For A Fallen Soldier
Shami replaces Bumrah in T20 World Cup squad
Shami replaces Bumrah in T20 World Cup squad
Watch: When A Fashion Show Breaks ALL RULES!
Watch: When A Fashion Show Breaks ALL RULES!
Why's Pak Army Chief Shuffling Generals?
Why's Pak Army Chief Shuffling Generals?

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Shami replaces Bumrah in T20 World Cup squad

Shami replaces Bumrah in T20 World Cup squad

Bring Back The Cup Guys!

Bring Back The Cup Guys!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances