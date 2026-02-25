HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: 'Best innings of his life': Shaheen on Brook's ton

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 25, 2026 11:22 IST

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi lauded England's Harry Brook for his sensational century in the T20 World Cup, recognising it as a potentially career-defining performance.

IMAGE: Harry Brook stood tall even as Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) wreaked havoc in his opening spell. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points

  • Shaheen Afridi praised Harry Brook's century, calling it potentially the best innings of his life.
  • Afridi acknowledged Brook's 'proper cricketing shot' on a challenging wicket.
  • Afridi and Brook share a good friendship from their time together in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with Lahore Qalandars.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi praised England captain Harry Brook for playing "the best innings of his life" after the big-hitter's sensational hundred took his team into the T20 World Cup semifinals in Pallekele.

Shaheen had found Brooks' stumps with a yorker a ball after the England skipper slammed a 50-ball century in the Super-8 fixture on Tuesday.

 

"I think this will be his best innings of his life. He should be credited for playing a proper cricketing shot. The wicket was not easy.

"If we look at his batsmen, they were all struggling. But if we look at his knocks, he should be credited," said Shaheen whose four for 30 in four overs went in vain as Pakistan failed to defend 164 resulting in an England win by two wickets.

During the match, Shaheen walked towards Brook and shook his hand in a show of appreciation for his special effort.

"He deserved it, it was a world class innings. Harry and me had a very good friendship as well when we played together in PSL. He played with us for Lahore Qalandars," said the pacer when asked why he approached Brook for a handshake.

Pakistan's Semi-Final Hopes

Pakistan's chances of making the semifinal now hang by a thread. But Shaheen, who made a comeback on Tuesday after being dropped for the last two games, remains hopeful.

"These things happen in cricket. But we are still in the tournament, anything can happen. We are thinking that we get this one opportunity â firstly we should win this match (against Sri Lanka).

"Hope New Zealand loses their match. Yes, you said I was dropped out, but my focus is to work on my bowling, how to come back, how to work on my bowling, and maintain my normal things, so that I can give good results in the match," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
