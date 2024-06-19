News
Bangladesh's Tanzim fined for verbal spat

Bangladesh's Tanzim fined for verbal spat

Source: PTI
June 19, 2024 11:33 IST
Tanzim Hasan Shaikh

Photograph: Kind courtesy ACC/X

Bangladesh seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for violating ICC's code of conduct during their final group D match of the T20 World Cup against Nepal.

The incident took place in the third over of the Nepal chase on Sunday when Tanzim had a verbal spat with Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel amidst a spirited spell at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown.

Tanzim bowled exceptionally well in the game and finished with a match-winning spell of 4/7 to help Bangladesh claim a 21-run win.

 

The 21-year-old was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match".

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sam Nogajski, along with third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Tanzim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and there was no need for a formal hearing.

Bangladesh's win over Nepal ensured their progression to the Super Eight stage of the showpiece, with their next match coming against Australia in Antigua on Thursday. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
