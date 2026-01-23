Bangladesh Players Were Ready To Play In India, But...

'They made up their mind and decided what they will do before coming into the meeting, and it's not like any decision was taken taking our views into consideration.'

IMAGE: Bangladesh T20 Captain Litton Das was keen on playing the World Cup in India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bangladesh's T20 Captain Litton Das and Test Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto insisted during Thursday's meeting that they were ready to play in India.

Bangladesh's players claim their views were not taken into consideration during the meeting with Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul and Bangladesh Cricket Board.

BCB officials claimed that there were security concerns not only for the players but also the fans and journalists, who will travel to India for the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh's players were keen on travelling to India to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup but they had little say during their meeting with Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul on Thursday as the Bangladesh Cricket Board stayed firm on its stance, according to media reports.



A defiant Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday refused to send its national cricket team for next month's T20 World Cup in India after the International Cricket Council rejected its demand for a change of venue citing security reasons.

If Bangladesh pull out of the World Cup, Scotland will likely replace them based on team rankings for the tournament.



Nazrul, after a meeting with national team players, announced that the ICC's assessment was not acceptable to them and continued to press for a change in venue.



'While our cricketers have worked hard to qualify for the World Cup, the security risk regarding playing in India remains unchanged. This concern is not based on abstract analysis,' Nazrul said at the press conference while declaring that Bangladesh won't play in India.



'...we are not convinced that they can ensure the safety of our entire team, journalists, and spectators.'



'We are not giving up hope yet; our team is ready. We expect the ICC to provide justice by considering our genuine security risks and allowing us to play in Sri Lanka,' he added.



However, reports indicate that some of players who were called for the meeting were not asked for their consent.



'The meeting was called not to give our consent as it was made out to be initially. Rather, we were called so that we are aware of the development in the ongoing crisis. They made up their mind and decided what they will do before coming into the meeting, and it's not like any decision was taken taking our views into consideration,' a Bangladesh cricketer told Cricbuzz.



'They didn't ask. They made the plan directly and said it's not happening. Earlier, they would sit with us and hear us out. But now, they've already said we're not going. The thing is, Bangladesh's government call was already made and nothing else but that's the real story. It was a direct order from the government -- it's not happening.'



The report further added that T20 Captain Litton Das and Test Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto insisted they were ready to play in India, but the BCB officials pointed out that there were security concerns not only for the players but also the fans and journalists, who will travel for the games.



'Cricket is finished. If we don't go, it will be our cricket's loss. Who cares?', another Bangladesh cricketer told Cricbuzz.