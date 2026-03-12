T20 World Cup: 'Baahubali, O Shera... songs lifted India after SA loss'

Discover how a morale-boosting video montage and a positive team environment propelled India to victory in the T20 World Cup, according to captain Suryakumar Yadav.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav lifts the trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points A 10-minute video montage showcasing India's batting and bowling successes boosted team morale after a loss to South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

Fielding coach T. Dilip introduced a Rs 10,000 prize for the best fielder in practice, fostering a competitive and positive environment.

Suryakumar Yadav emphasised the importance of freedom of speech and a light-hearted atmosphere within the team, encouraging open communication and camaraderie.

Team India, who recently defended their T20 World Cup title on home soil, have taken their cricket to a different level.

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has revealed how a simple yet powerful moment inside the dressing room helped turn India’s campaign around.

After the disappointment of losing to the South Africa national cricket team in the Super 8 stage, a 10-minute video montage showcasing Indian batters and bowlers dominating opponents over the past two years helped lift the team’s spirits and reset their mindset for the remainder of the tournament.

The montage, embedded with mood-lifting Bollywood songs from Baahubali and ‘O Shera Teer Te Taj’ from Kesari 2, helped the players move on from the setback and focus on lifting the title.

Suryakumar credited these small moments that make a team stronger, be it the introduction of a Rs 10,000 prize for the best fielder in practice by fielding coach T. Dilip or watching your own batting and bowling footage from the video analyst.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Suryakumar said, ’The people working behind the scenes -- fielding coach T Dilip introduced a Rs 10,000 prize for the best fielder in practice. After the South Africa game, the video analyst showed us a ten-minute video of the past two years -- one reel for the batters set to the Baahubali song, one for the bowlers set to ‘O Shera Teer Te Taj’. These small moments make a team stronger.’

The Importance of Team Environment

Surya also spoke about the value of keeping the team environment light.

He said, ‘Freedom of speech in a team environment is very important -- you have to hear everyone out. I go to ground level and talk to everyone. Those tense moments became funny sometimes too. Like when Rinku Singh tried to speak in English and everyone had to control their laughter. Same with Tilak Varma speaking in his Hyderabadi accent. These things bring a team together as much as anything.’