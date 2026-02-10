HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » Australia favorites against Ireland despite pace woes

February 10, 2026 12:11 IST

Despite missing key players, Australia are heavily favored to win their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland.

Nathan Ellis

IMAGE: In the absence of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis is expected to lead Australia's pace attack in their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland in Colombo on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Australia enters the T20 World Cup as favorites against Ireland despite missing key pacers, like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.
  • Adam Zampa's spin bowling will be crucial for Australia's success in the sub-continent conditions.
  • Ireland, led by Paul Stirling, and drawing inspiration from past T20 World Cup victories against major teams, are hoping to cause an upset.
  • Australia's batting line-up, featuring Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell, provides significant firepower.
  • Ireland's squad includes a mix of experienced players and new additions, aiming to replicate their past success in the tournament.

Their recent form has been far from convincing and the loss of three lead pacers has only added to Australia's woes. The the former champions, however, still start as overwhelming favourites in their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland in Colombo on Wednesday.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood form one of most potent fast-bowling units of the modern game and Australia will miss their services in the showpiece event.

 

While Cummins and Hazlewood were ruled out due to injuries, left-arm pacer Starc has retired from the format internationally.

In their absence, Nathan Ellis is expected to lead the pace attack but even he has an injury cloud hovering over him and is yet to play a game since missing the Big Bash League (BBL) final with a hamstring issue.

Seasoned leg-spinner Adam Zampa is entering the tournament after overcoming a groin issue, which made it possible for him to be available for the group stage.

Considering the conditions across the sub-continent, Zampa will be critical to Australia's hopes in the tournament, which they last won in 2022. The team lost in the semi-finals of the last edition to India.

While leading the spin attack, the experienced Zampa will look to form a fruitful partnership with fellow tweakers Cooper Connolly and Matt Kuhnemann with all four of the side's group stage matches to be played in Sri Lanka.

While the bowling unit no doubt wears a depleted look compared to their attacks of the past, Australia have the requisite firepower in batting and the team also features a long list of all-rounders, who can trouble most sides on their day.

Australian chair of selectors George Bailey had said they had the luxury of focusing on a player group likely to handle the conditions in India and Sri Lanka with aplomb, even as several players came into the tournament under a fitness cloud.

Their batting core remains more or less the same with Travis Head, skipper Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell supported by the likes of Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis.

Australia haven't won any of their past five completed matches, suffering a 0-3 whitewash in Pakistan though with a depleted squad before losing to tournament favourites India 1-2 at home last year.

A good start against Ireland could go a long way in ensuring how they fare in the group stage.

Ireland's Challenge

Led by Paul Stirling, Ireland will have their task cut out against the Aussies after slipping to a 20-run defeat against tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka in their Group B opener.

Ireland played well in patches against Sri Lanka but against Australia, they will have to do a lot more than that to stand a chance.

As many as 12 members of the 15 Irish players announced for the mega event featured in its previous edition as well, with new additions such as Tim Tector, Ben Calitz and Matthew Humphreys.

This will be Ireland's ninth appearance at the marquee tournament with the best performance coming in the years 2009 and 2022 when they made the second round while taking down former champions West Indies and England.

Ireland will certainly take inspiration from those results as they gear up for a massive match.

Teams (from): 

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Match starts: 1900 IST.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
