HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Australia strong contenders despite injury concerns, says Ellis

T20 World Cup: Australia strong contenders despite injury concerns, says Ellis

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 09, 2026 23:49 IST

x

'A squad with 'Hoff' (Hazlewood) and Cummo (Cummins) is a strong squad obviously but without them I feel like we're just as well placed to go deep.'

Nathan Ellis

IMAGE: Nathan Ellis will be leading a relatively inexperienced Australian pace bowling attack at the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points

  • Australia head into the T20 World Cup without some of their top players, including skipper Pat Cummins.
  • Pacer Nathan Ellis believes Australia are still a formidable force despite the absence of some of the T20 regulars.
  • Ellis will be leading the pace department which also features Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis.

Injury-hit Australia limp into the T20 World Cup without leading fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood but Nathan Ellis says the team's depleted attack can still carry the nation to glory.

Cummins pulled out with a back injury and Hazlewood lost a race to be fit after sustaining Achilles and hamstring injuries.

With Mitchell Starc having quit the format, Australia will be without all three of their top quicks for the first World Cup in over a decade.

Ellis, the default leader of a pace attack featuring Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis, said the new trio would be able to cover for the loss of their more experienced teammates.

"We've had 18-24 months of cricket together where the big three haven't been playing and have had big workloads in the test arena," he told reporters on Monday.

"I actually think we work together really, really well.

"We've all got different skill-sets and can gel together on the night in different phases of the game.

"A squad with 'Hoff' (Hazlewood) and Cummo (Cummins) is a strong squad obviously but without them I feel like we're just as well placed to go deep."

No recent match practice 

Ellis will go into Australia's opener against Ireland in Colombo on Wednesday without any recent match practice, having suffered a hamstring strain bowling for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

 

In his absence, Australia were whitewashed 3-0 in a warmup series against Pakistan.

Ellis has been used more as a specialist death bowler than a Powerplay enforcer but conceded his role might need to change in the absence of Hazlewood.

"Obviously you have to take each game, conditions as they come. But losing one of the better white ball bowlers in the world in Hoff, things are always going to have to change," he said.

"My role will try to be adaptable as much as I can."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup: Pakistan govt withdraws boycott of India match
T20 World Cup: Pakistan govt withdraws boycott of India match
T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table
T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table
ICC not to sanction Bangladesh for refusal to play in India
ICC not to sanction Bangladesh for refusal to play in India
T20 World Cup 2026: The Full Schedule
T20 World Cup 2026: The Full Schedule
I request Pakistan to play T20 WC match vs India: BCB chief
I request Pakistan to play T20 WC match vs India: BCB chief

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

Security Forces Conduct Foot Patrolling In Manipur's Ukhrul After Recent Violence1:29

Security Forces Conduct Foot Patrolling In Manipur's...

Saif-Kareena: The Ultimate Power Couple Who Stole the Show1:21

Saif-Kareena: The Ultimate Power Couple Who Stole the Show

PM Modi meets President of Seychelles Patrick Herminie at Hyderabad House3:02

PM Modi meets President of Seychelles Patrick Herminie at...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO