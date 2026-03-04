T20 World Cup: 'Allen floored us, NZ deserved the win': SA captain admits

Finn Allen's explosive century propelled New Zealand to the T20 World Cup final, crushing South Africa's hopes in a stunning semi-final victory.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra with South Africa players after the match. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Finn Allen scored a blistering 33-ball century, the fastest in T20 World Cup history.

South Africa's Aiden Markram acknowledged Allen's innings was decisive.

New Zealand chased down a target of 170 in just 12.5 overs.

Despite the loss, South Africa's captain expressed pride in his team's T20 World Cup campaign.

A blistering 33-ball century by Finn Allen, the fastest in T20 World Cup history, sent New Zealand into the final with a dominant nine-wicket win over previously unbeaten South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday.

The Kiwis chased down a target of 170 in just 12.5 overs, ending South Africa’s seven-match winning streak and avenging their first-round defeat to the same opponents.

Aiden Markram's side missed out on successive finals - they finished runners-up to India in the Caribbean in 2024.

Reactions to the Defeat

A dejected South Africa captain Aiden Markram conceded that Allen's knock floored them.

"They bowled really well up front. Credit to their bowling unit. And when someone plays an innings like that, you don't often come out on the right side of that."

Markram felt his side may have fallen short on a good batting surface.

"To get to 170 was a great effort to be fair. Maybe we had to scrape our way to 190 and we'd be in the game. They got off to a flyer in the powerplay. Massive credit to Finn Allen and Seifert to kill the game off as early as they did," he said.

Despite the disappointment, the Proteas skipper expressed pride in his team's campaign.

"Obviously disappointed in the result but really proud of these guys. We'll let the emotions settle first and then have a discussion as a group. Hugely disappointed, but we'll have to come back stronger and be better as a team."