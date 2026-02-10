After scaring England, Nepal skipper Paudel appeals for more T20Is

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel appeals for more international cricket opportunities to elevate the team's performance and global recognition.

IMAGE: Rohit Paudel turned in a fine performance in Nepal's opening T20 World Cup match against England, scoring 39 off 34 balls, including two fours and as many sixes, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Nepal cricket captain Rohit Paudel calls for more international cricket matches to enhance team skills and experience.

He highlights the importance of playing against top cricket nations like Australia, England and India for Nepal's cricket growth.

The Nepal Premier League T20 competition is crucial for developing local talent and providing exposure to emerging players.

Nepal's close matches against South Africa and England in recent World Cups have significantly spotlighted Nepal cricket on the global stage.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel has appealed for more international engagements for his team after the brave fight against England in the T20 World Cup opener two days ago.

Nepal, who lost to South Africa by just one run in last T20 World Cup, came close to defeating another Test-playing nation in England, but lost by a mere four runs here at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Need for international exposure

"After the game against South Africa in the World Cup, we only played a series against the West Indies - a Test-playing country," Paudel told reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"In two years, we didn't get that exposure and experience which we thought we would get after that World Cup. But, unfortunately, we could not get it. It is very important for us to get exposure and experience playing against some of the good teams and test our skills."

"If we get an opportunity of playing with them regularly, (maybe) in a year I would say not (even) 6-7 series but at least one or two series, so that we can test ourselves, that would be very good. I hope that after this World Cup it changes," he said.

Paudel said "it would mean a lot" if any of the top sides, like Australia, England or India tour Nepal for bilateral cricket.

"It will mean a lot, especially if (an) Australian team or (an) England team comes to Nepal."

"That will show (the) world (of) cricket that Nepal also plays cricket and plays decent cricket and this World Cup has shown that. Last World Cup we played decently, this World Cup we came back much more stronger.

"If Australia, England, India, whoever comes, our cricket will grow and it will help to globalise the cricket more," he added.

Impact of recent matches

Asked which of the two matches - against South Africa and England - has brought more spotlight, Paudel could not distinguish between the two.

"Both those events have given more spotlight to Nepal cricket. Against South Africa, it was the first time we came so close to beat them," he said.

"(The) last game, against England, it has given a lot more spotlight. As you mentioned, Dale Steyn and few of the other legends also mentioned about Nepal cricket and the talent which all the players have."

Nepal Premier League's role

Paudel also underlined the importance of the Nepal Premier League T20 competition which has helped the players develop their skills.

"For Nepali players, it is (a) very important (competition) because it is one of the best tournaments in Nepal in the T20 format and players like Lokesh (Bam) and also, local players, who don't often get opportunity to play in Nepal national team get exposure and experience," he said.