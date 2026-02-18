T20 World Cup: Afghanistan, Canada aim to end on a high

Afghanistan and Canada, already out of contention, are set to clash in their final T20 World Cup match, both eager to secure a morale-boosting victory.

IMAGE: Afghanistan will rely on their top order batters to fire in unison as they seek to end on a high against Canada. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Afghanistan and Canada, both eliminated from the T20 World Cup, will face off in their final match.

Afghanistan will rely on top-order batters like like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran to perform well in their last match of the World Cup.

Canada's hopes rest on the opening pair of Yuvraj Samra, who recently scored a T20 century, and captain Dilpreet Bajwa.

Eliminated despite captivating the crowds with their resilience and spirited play, Afghanistan and Canada will square off in their final T20 World Cup fixture, in Chennai, on Thursday, seeking to finish on a high note and leave a lasting impression.

Afghanistan wowed fans during the unforgettable double Super Over thriller against South Africa in Ahmedabad where they suffered a heartbreaking loss.

Canada were fuelled by the determination of teenager Yuvraj Samra, who captured the cricketing world's attention with his remarkable feat in Chennai, where he became the youngest ever to score a T20 century.

Key Players for Afghanistan

In their bid to bow out on a high, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan will rely on his trusted top-order batters -- Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Gulbadin Naib -- who have yet to fire together in the World Cup, with their individual struggles being one of the key reasons for the team's failure to advance.

Gurbaz's explosive 42-ball 84 against South Africa and Naib's 63 against New Zealand were among the few bright sparks from the Afghan batting lineup, and the hope now is that they can click together against a Canadian side that plays on instincts and is powered by the youthful energy of players like Samra.

Afghanistan will look to Azmatullah Omarzai to provide vital support, with the veteran pacer having taken eight wickets in three games, while Rashid Khan's bowling remains a potent weapon capable of troubling any side.

Can Yuvraj Produce Another Magical Knock?

IMAGE: Yuvraj Samra, 19, is the youngest player to score a century in T20 World Cup history. Photograph: ANI Photo

For Canada, their main hope will rest on the opening pair of Samra and skipper Dilpreet Bajwa, who combined for a century stand in their last game against New Zealand.

Canada have struggled to find a bowler who can break through the opposition's batting line-up, with pacers Jaskarn Singh, Dilon Heyliger, and Dilpreet failing to make a significant impact, which ultimately dampened their challenge in the tournament.

However, if they can find a spark with the ball, that could make Thursday's match an interesting contest.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (Captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Shahidullah, Ziaur Rahman.

Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa (Captain), Navneet Dhaliwal, Dilon Heyliger, Ajayveer Hundal, Jaskaran Singh, Kaleem Sana, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Ansh Patel, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Yuvraj Samra, Shivam Sharma, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Harsh Thaker.

Match starts at 7pm IST.