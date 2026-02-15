HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma Equals Ashish Nehra's Record!

T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma Equals Ashish Nehra's Record!

February 15, 2026 21:50 IST

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points

  • Abhishek Sharma fell for a four-ball duck in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.
  • Abhishek is yet to open his account in the tournament.
  • Abhishek became the third batter to be dismissed for a duck in the first two games of the T20 World Cup.

Abhishek Sharma, who returned to India's Playing XI after missing the match against Namibia with a stomach infection, failed to open his  account in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The No. 1 T20I batter in the world is yet to score in the T20 World Cup as he fell for the second consecutive duck in his second match of the tournament. He was out for a golden duck in India's tournament opener against the USA.

 

Electing to bowl first, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha brought himself on to open the bowling and got the wicket of Abhishek with the final delivery of the over. Abhishek attempted to pull a flat and sliding delivery from the off-spinner and miscued it to Shaheen Afridi at mid-on.

An unwanted record

Abhishek thus became the third player from a full-member nation to be dismissed for a duck in the first two games of the T20 World Cup.

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra and Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes are two other players to achieve this unwanted record. Interestingly, neither Nehra nor Kayes did score a run in their T20 World Cup careers.

After falling for a golden duck against the USA, the 25-year-old southpaw sat out of the match against Namibia in New Delhi, which India won by 93 runs. Sanju Samson, who replaced him, made a quickfire 22 runs off eight balls.

T20 WC: Kishan blitz powers India to 175 vs Pakistan
Hanumankind lights up Colombo ahead of India-Pak clash
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, Salman avoid handshake at toss
T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table
T20 World Cup 2026: The Full Schedule
T20 World Cup 2026

