HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: A gritty tale of associate nations who punched above their weight

T20 World Cup: A gritty tale of associate nations who punched above their weight

4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 09, 2026 22:21 IST

x

While India's triumph was little surprise, few expected the associate nations to light up the tournament despite the gulf in ​resources separating them from cricket's powerhouses.

Scotland-T20-World-Cup

IMAGE: Scotland, who were handed a last-minute place in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, replacing Bangladesh, finished third in Group C behind the West Indies and England. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India's strained ties with Bangladesh and Pakistan nearly derailed tournament.
  • Associate nations like Nepal and Italy impressed despite resource gap.
  • ICC criticised for prioritising England's return amid Middle East crisis.

The brave displays of cricket's second-tier nations ​were the brightest feature of the Twenty20 World Cup, which got off to a rocky start and ‌culminated in a predictable home win for white-ball behemoths India on Sunday.

India's strained ties with Bangladesh and Pakistan nearly derailed the 20-team tournament and the International Cricket Council (ICC) had to work overtime to keep it intact.

Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India over safety concerns was dismissed, as ​was their demand to play matches in Sri Lanka, which would have been a logistical nightmare for the ​organisers.

Scotland replaced them in the tournament but Pakistan dropped a bombshell by threatening to boycott their Group ⁠A match against India in solidarity with Bangladesh.

Hectic behind-the-scenes negotiations salvaged the tournament's most lucrative, from a broadcast revenue point ​of view, fixture, which India went on to win comfortably.

The ICC has been criticised for deliberately scheduling India-Pakistan clashes in major ​tournaments to milk their commercial appeal even if geopolitics tend to eclipse cricket every time the arch-rivals meet.

Nepal-fans-T20-World-Cup

IMAGE: Nepal fans created an electric atmosphere at the tournament, particularly at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

With Pakistan playing all their matches in Sri Lanka, there was no clarity about the semifinal venue much to the dismay of the fans, but in the end they ​failed to reach the last four.

Defeat by South Africa jolted India out of any complacency and opener Sanju Samson strung together ​three 80-plus match-winning knocks in a row in the business end of the tournament to set up their successful campaign.

India became the first ‌team to ⁠win three men's T20 World Cup titles, the first to successfully defend it and the first to win the crown on home soil.

Their latest silverware sits alongside the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup in their trophy cabinet.

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips marvelled at the strength of the world's most populous nation.

"Obviously, the talent that comes out of India is phenomenal," ​Phillips said ahead of Sunday's ​final.

"They could probably pick ⁠three sides that would compete just as evenly in this World Cup."

Italy-T20-World-Cup

IMAGE: Italy registered a historic first-ever win in the men's T20 World Cup, thumping Nepal by 10 wickets. Photograph: ANI Photo

While India's triumph was little surprise, few expected the associate nations to light up the tournament despite the gulf in ​resources separating them from cricket's powerhouses.

It's actually more difficult on wheelchair curling because I'm aiming for a spot about the size of a basketball 140 feet away on the ice without sweeping.

Nepal and Italy pushed England all the way, the ​US gave India ⁠a scare and the Netherlands nearly beat Pakistan.

 

Afghanistan, who reached the last four in 2024, underperformed but were involved in the tournament's closest match, won by South Africa via a double Super Over.

Some of the teams were left stranded in India even after ⁠being eliminated ​because of the crisis in the Gulf and its impact on the ​airspace.

South African players Quinton de Kock and David Miller, and West Indies head coach Daren Sammy accused the ICC of prioritising the return of England while ​they remained stranded, another sour note on which to end the tournament.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why India can sweep all ICC white-ball titles on offer
Why India can sweep all ICC white-ball titles on offer
Four Indian T20 WC stars in team of the tournament!
Four Indian T20 WC stars in team of the tournament!
Accept India's superiority: Pak great tells countrymen
Accept India's superiority: Pak great tells countrymen
Tilak Takes T20 WC Trophy to Brush His Teeth!
Tilak Takes T20 WC Trophy to Brush His Teeth!
How mindset tweak, Tendulkar helped Samson regain form
How mindset tweak, Tendulkar helped Samson regain form

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram airport3:01

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram...

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding Reception0:54

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding...

Sonal Chauhan Stops to Pose with Fans at Ahmedabad airport1:08

Sonal Chauhan Stops to Pose with Fans at Ahmedabad airport

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO