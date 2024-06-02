50 for the ages! PNG batter makes history vs Windies

IMAGE: Screengrab of Sese Bau celebrating his half century.

Papua New Guinea batter Sese Bau emerged as the hero for his side.

Facing a precarious situation at 7/2 early on, Bau stepped up to the challenge. His exceptional strokeplay saw him anchor the PNG innings at the Province Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana.

Unfazed by the early wickets, Bau showcased his composure. He carefully navigated the initial period on a slow wicket that gradually hardened. Trusting his technique, he steadily built his innings, finding gaps and punishing loose deliveries.

With a single off the first ball of the 16th over, Bau reached a monumental milestone – his maiden T20 World Cup fifty. He etched his name in history, becoming only the second PNG player to achieve this feat. The left-hander's knock was laced with six boundaries and a towering six over the ropes.

While wickets tumbled around him, Bau remained resolute. He formed a crucial 44-run partnership with Charles Amini, a vital contribution to PNG's final total. His innings eventually came to an end at 50 off 43 deliveries, a knock that displayed his fighting spirit and ability to bat under pressure. Bau's knock served as a beacon of hope for PNG, laying the foundation for a competitive total.

He also became the only second batter from an associate nation to score a fifty in a T20 International against the West Indies.

His impressive knock of 50 not out helped him join George Munsey's unbeaten 66 for Scotland in 2022 as the only instances of an associate batter reaching a half-century against the Windies in this format.