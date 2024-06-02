News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 50 for the ages! PNG batter makes history vs Windies

50 for the ages! PNG batter makes history vs Windies

June 02, 2024 23:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sese Bau

IMAGE: Screengrab of Sese Bau celebrating his half century.

Papua New Guinea batter Sese Bau emerged as the hero for his side.

Facing a precarious situation at 7/2 early on, Bau stepped up to the challenge. His exceptional strokeplay saw him anchor the PNG innings at the Province Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana.

 

Unfazed by the early wickets, Bau showcased his composure. He carefully navigated the initial period on a slow wicket that gradually hardened. Trusting his technique, he steadily built his innings, finding gaps and punishing loose deliveries.

With a single off the first ball of the 16th over, Bau reached a monumental milestone – his maiden T20 World Cup fifty. He etched his name in history, becoming only the second PNG player to achieve this feat. The left-hander's knock was laced with six boundaries and a towering six over the ropes.

Sese Bau

While wickets tumbled around him, Bau remained resolute. He formed a crucial 44-run partnership with Charles Amini, a vital contribution to PNG's final total. His innings eventually came to an end at 50 off 43 deliveries, a knock that displayed his fighting spirit and ability to bat under pressure. Bau's knock served as a beacon of hope for PNG, laying the foundation for a competitive total.

He also became the only second batter from an associate nation to score a fifty in a T20 International against the West Indies.

His impressive knock of 50 not out helped him join George Munsey's unbeaten 66 for Scotland in 2022 as the only instances of an associate batter reaching a half-century against the Windies in this format.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Short break between IPL, T20 WC won't bother players'
'Short break between IPL, T20 WC won't bother players'
'If India plays to strengths, they'll go all the way'
'If India plays to strengths, they'll go all the way'
Big-hitting Aaron Jones happy to take US over the line
Big-hitting Aaron Jones happy to take US over the line
French Open PIX: Alcaraz, Swiatek move into quarters
French Open PIX: Alcaraz, Swiatek move into quarters
Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024
Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024
Babar says Pak will play easy, calm cricket vs India
Babar says Pak will play easy, calm cricket vs India
T20 WC PIX: WI stagger to win over plucky PNG
T20 WC PIX: WI stagger to win over plucky PNG

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

T20 WC PIX: WI stagger to win over plucky PNG

T20 WC PIX: WI stagger to win over plucky PNG

I would love to coach the Indian team: Gambhir

I would love to coach the Indian team: Gambhir

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances