T20 World Cup: 3 Matches, 3 Ducks: What's Wrong with Abhishek?

Indian batter Abhishek Sharma's struggles continue in the T20 World Cup, failing to score in his first three innings against the USA and Netherlands, raising concerns about his form and impact on the team's performance.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma is bowled out by Netherlands' Aryan Dutt. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Abhishek Sharma has failed to score in his first two innings of the T20 World Cup.

Sharma was dismissed for a duck against both the USA and the Netherlands.

Opposing teams appear to have developed strategies to neutralise Sharma's attacking batting style.

Three Ducks in a Row

Abhishek Sharma has not scored a run in the three innings he has played in the T20 World Cup so far. Teams have come well prepared to negate the threat posed by him.

The world No.1 batter’s horror start to the tournament continues with three ducks in a row.

The 25-year-old falls for 0 once more, his stumps left shattered against Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The delivery was pushed through with the new ball and skidded on sharply. Abhishek misjudged the length, thinking it was short enough for the pull. He went through with an ambitious swipe, but the ball hurried past his bat before crashing into leg stump. The timber lay scattered as Abhishek walked back dejected, eyes closed and head tilted back in frustration.

IMAGE: Netherlands' Aryan Dutt celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The No. 1 T20I batter in the world is yet to score in the T20 World Cup as he fell for a duck in his second match of the tournament. He was out for a golden duck in India's tournament opener against the USA. The left-hander was caught at deep cover against the USA off medium pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Even in the Pakistan game, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha brought himself on to open the bowling and got the wicket of Abhishek with the final delivery of the over. Abhishek attempted to pull a flat and sliding delivery from the off-spinner and miscued it to Shaheen Afridi at mid-on.

Abhishek Sharma's Health Scare

The 25-year-old from Punjab had missed the Namibia match after being hospitalised with a severe stomach infection ahead of the game.