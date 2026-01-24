T20 World Cup 2026: ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland?

IMAGE: Bangladesh Cricket Board refused to send its national cricket team for next month's T20 World Cup in India citing security reasons. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bangladesh Cricket Board refused to send its national cricket team for next month's T20 World Cup in India citing security reasons.

It is learnt that the ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta formally wrote to the ICC Board that the demands of Bangladesh were not in order with the ICC policy.

Scotland will replace Bangladesh based on team rankings for the tournament.

Bangladesh have been excluded from the upcoming T20 World Cup after their refusal to travel to India citing security reasons with Scotland named as their replacement, it was reported on Saturday.



'It is now official: Scotland have replaced Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026 starting in India and Sri Lanka on February 7,' said a report in Cricbuzz.



'The final call was taken on Saturday morning when it is learnt that the ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta formally wrote to the ICC Board that the demands of Bangladesh were not in order with the ICC policy,' it added.



A defiant Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday refused to send its national cricket team for next month's T20 World Cup in India after the International Cricket Council rejected its demand for a change of venue citing security reasons.



Nazrul, after a meeting with national team players, announced that the ICC's assessment was not acceptable to them and continued to press for a change in venue.



'While our cricketers have worked hard to qualify for the World Cup, the security risk regarding playing in India remains unchanged. This concern is not based on abstract analysis,' Nazrul said at the press conference while declaring that Bangladesh won't play in India.

'...we are not convinced that they can ensure the safety of our entire team, journalists, and spectators.'



'We are not giving up hope yet; our team is ready. We expect the ICC to provide justice by considering our genuine security risks and allowing us to play in Sri Lanka,' he added.

Scotland will replace Bangladesh based on team rankings for the tournament.