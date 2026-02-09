T20 World Cup: First Ball, First wicket! Nepal's Debutant Stuns England

Sher Malla etched his name in Nepalese cricket history with a stunning first-ball wicket on his T20 World Cup debut.

IMAGE: Nepal's Sher Malla makes a dream debut against England. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nepal Cricket/X

Key Points Sher Malla took a wicket with his first ball in his T20 World Cup debut for Nepal, dismissing England's Phil Salt.

Malla's achievement mirrors a similar feat by former Nepal captain Paras Khadka, who also took a wicket with his first ball in T20I history.

Malla received his Nepal cap from Khadka just before the match, adding to the significance of the moment.

Sher Malla's T20 World Cup 2026 debut for Nepal was nothing short of dramatic.

The 23-year-old off-spinner stepped onto the field at the Wankhede stadium and with his very first ball, dismissed England's dashing opener Phil Salt for just one run.

In that instant, Malla carved his name into Nepalese cricket history, mirroring a remarkable feat achieved by former captain Paras Khadka 12 years earlier.

What made the moment even more special was the coincidence behind it. Just moments before the match, Malla had received his Nepal cap from Khadka himself.

IMAGE: Sher Malla receives his Nepal cap from Paras Khadka. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nepal Cricket/X

In 2014, Khadka had taken a wicket with his first ball in Nepal's T20I history, dismissing Hong Kong's Irfan Ahmed.

The delivery itself was a thing of beauty. Malla flighted the ball across the batsman, tempting Salt into a wild slog, only for the England opener to misjudge it and top-edge it straight to Sandeep Lamichhane at fine leg.

It was a perfect first impression, showing that Malla could handle the pressure of the world stage with composure and skill.

Malla's Journey to the T20 World Cup

Malla's journey to this moment has been marked by hard work and consistent performances in domestic cricket. A right-arm off-spinner and left-handed batsman from Dhangadhi, he had been a key all-rounder for Sudurpashchim province and was instrumental in Lumbini Lions' Nepal Premier League title-winning campaign, finishing as joint top wicket-taker alongside Lamichhane with 17 scalps which made him a natural fit for the national T20 squad.

Sher Malla's first-ball wicket wasn't just a stat; it showed that Nepal's next generation is ready to shine.