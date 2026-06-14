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T20 Women's World Cup: India-Pakistan no handshake policy continues

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 19:05 IST

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Discover why Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan's Fatima Sana did not shake hands at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup toss, highlighting a significant BCCI policy impacting India-Pakistan sporting interactions.

India Pakistan

IMAGE: The policy reportedly began after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor last year. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did not shake hands with Pakistan's Fatima Sana at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup toss.
  • This action follows an unwritten BCCI 'No Handshake' policy between India and Pakistan cricket teams.
  • Harmanpreet emphasised focusing solely on cricket, stating, 'we are here for cricket, and we only talk about cricket.'

Maintaining the unwritten policy of the BCCI, the Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did not shake hands with her Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana at the toss ahead of their opening Group 1 match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The 'No Handshake' Policy Explained

Harmanpreet Kaur

Since the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces last year, the national cricket teams had maintained the 'No Handshake' policy at the toss and after the match. It was started by the now sacked former India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the Asia Cup in Dubai.

 

Harmanpreet and Fatima also didn't shake hands during the Women's ODI World Cup match in Colombo.

"I think we are here for cricket, and we only talk about cricket, except that we don't talk about anything.. Cricket has been our dream from day one, and we only discuss cricket and tomorrow's game," Harmanpreet had said when asked by the media on the eve of India's T20 World Cup opener.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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