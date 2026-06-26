T20 Women's World Cup: How India Can Qualify For Semi-Final

India stayed alive in the Women's T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh. Here's how Harmanpreet Kaur's side can qualify for the semi-finals, with Australia and South Africa still in the equation.

IMAGE: The Indian women's cricket team has won three of their four matches played in the group stage thus far, at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India face Australia in a must-win clash at Lord's on June 28.

A victory over Australia will guarantee India a place in the semi-finals.

South Africa remain in contention after their win over the Netherlands and could qualify on net run rate if they beat Bangladesh convincingly.

If South Africa lose to Bangladesh, India's qualification chances improve significantly.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India did themselves a huge favour after registering a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup match on Thursday, June 25.

India fielding woes continued, with players putting down four catches, and weren't equally convincing with the bat while chasing 137. They lost Smriti Mandhana early and lost four wickets in the middle overs, but Shafali Verma's 34-ball 53 helped them get over the line.

With this win, India are in second place in Group A with six points after three wins and a loss. Australia are curently perched atop the group, having won all four matches.

India face Australia at Lord’s on Sunday, June 28 in a must-win contest if they are to make the semis.

But India's chances to make the semis involves a lot of permutations and combinations as South Africa, who have also won three and lost one, are also strong contenders to make it to the last four.

The Proteas women, who beat Netherlands by 88 runs on Thursday, beat Bangladesh on Sunday, they move to eight points, and if India beat Australia, both teams will be level on 8.

India's Fate In Their Own Hands

IMAGE: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, India are above South Africa in Group A due to Net Run Rate.

South Africa who are third on the points table with a Net Run Rate of +0.734, can still overtake India (NRR- +2.268) if they beat Bangladesh by a huge margin on Sunday.

If South Africa lose to Bangladesh on Sunday, they will remain on a maximum of six points. In that scenario, their only hope of overtaking India would depend on an extraordinary swing in net run rate --requiring a massive victory in their remaining match and a heavy defeat for India against Australia.

South Africa will complete their league campaign before India face Australia on June 28. That means Laura Wolvaardt's side will know exactly what they need before India's final group match, provided they beat Bangladesh convincingly and keep their qualification hopes alive.

For India, the equation is simple -- beat Australia and seal a semi-final place regardless of other results. However, if South Africa stay in contention, India could also enter the match knowing the maximum margin of defeat they can afford while still staying ahead of the Proteas on net run rate.