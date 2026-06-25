India's Fielding Woes Continue as Bangladesh Post Competitive 136 for 8

India's fielding troubles resurfaced in a crucial Women's T20 World Cup clash as four dropped catches and poor discipline helped Bangladesh post 136/8. Radha Yadav starred with 3/28, but India's sloppy display remained a major concern.

IMAGE: Radha Yadav celebrates the wicket of Sobhana Mostary. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India's abysmal fielding in the Women's T20 World Cup thus far hit a new low as Bangladesh managed to post 136 for eight at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

India, who lost to South Africa largely due to their poor fielding, dropped as many as four catches in the powerplay.

Key Points Bangladesh scored 136/8 against India in a crucial Women's T20 World Cup match at Old Trafford.

India dropped four catches in the powerplay, continuing their poor fielding run in the tournament.

Juairiya Ferdous was dropped three times in the first five overs before scoring 33 off 31 balls.

Nandini Sharma, Yastika Bhatia and Radha Yadav were among the fielders who missed chances.

India also conceded seven wides and three no-balls, adding to their woes.

All the four chances were rather straightforward, but the fielders made a mess of them. Among the guilty were Nandni Sharma, Yastika Bhatia and Radha Yadav, who had grassed two chances in the loss to South Africa in the previous game.

IMAGE: Nandni Sharma celebrates with teammates after dismissing Juairiya Ferdous. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

The biggest beneficiary of India's indiscipline was Juairiya Ferdous, who was dropped thrice by the fifth over. Ferdous did hit some fine boundaries but failed to make the most of the luck that came her way.

After being warned twice for running on the pitch, Nandni, who had dropped Ferdous and Sobhana Mostary off successive balls, took a sharp return catch to get rid of Ferdous. The opener scored 33 off 31 balls.

Having lost to South Africa, India find themselves in a must win situation in their remaining two league games against Bangladesh and Australia.

IMAGE: Renuka Singh Thakur celebrates the wicket of Dilara Akter. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India have been founding wanting in all departments in the tournament thus far. The management has been guilty of making too many changes in the pace department, leaving out the likes of Kranti Gaud.

On Thursday, Renuka Thakur got her first game of the competition and she struck in her very first over.

Opener Dilara Akter (4) went for the pull but could not clear Shree Charani at deep square leg.

Charani bowled a brilliant 20th over, picking up two wickets and giving away only three runs.

IMAGE: Richa Ghosh stumps Nigar Sultana off Radha Yadav's bowling. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Unlike her fielding, Radha (3/28) had a better outing with the ball as she removed opposition captain Nigar Sultana (32 off 27 balls) and Mostary (22 off 26 balls) in quick succession.

Considering the unusual heat in the UK, spinners have been getting more assistance. India too predominantly stuck to spin in Bangladesh's innings.

Besides the dropped catches, India bowled seven wides and three no balls.