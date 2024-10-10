News
T20 WC: West Indies thrash Bangladesh by 8 wickets

T20 WC: West Indies thrash Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Source: PTI
October 10, 2024 23:32 IST
West Indies players celebrate their victory over Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup on Thursday

IMAGE: West Indies players celebrate their victory over Bangladesh at the Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

Off-spinner Karishma Ramharack starred with an impressive four-wicket haul as West Indies cantered to an eight-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Thursday.

After restricting Bangladesh to 103 for 8, courtesy Ramharack's fine bowling spell of 4/17 from her four overs, the West Indies overhauled the target with as many as 43 balls to spare.

 

Captain Hayley Matthews (34) and Stafanie Taylor (27 retired hurt) shared 52 runs for the opening wicket before Deandra Dottin made a quickfire 19 not out off just 7 balls with the help of two sixes.

West Indies scored 104 for 2 in 12.5 overs, to notch their second win in three matches and keep themselves afloat for a semifinal spot.

Earlier, put in to bat, Bangladesh were going strong at 58 for 2 at the end of the first 10 overs but they could never accelerate from there. Instead, they lost six wickets in the second half of their innings for the addition of just 45 runs.

Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored for Bangladesh with a 44-ball 39 but she did not get enough support from her batting colleagues.

Bangladesh could hit just two boundaries in the second 10 overs of their innings.

This was Bangladesh's second loss in three matches.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 103 for 8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 39; Karishma Ramharack 4/17).

West Indies: 104 for 2 in 12.5 overs (Hayley Matthews 34; Marufa Akter 1/20).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
