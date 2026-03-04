T20 WC: Zimbabwe finally head home after travel chaos

IMAGE: The Zimbabwe squad will return to Harare in batches. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

The members of the Zimbabwe national cricket team, who were stranded in India after the T20 World Cup due to international airspace closures amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, headed home on Wednesday after the International Cricket Council (ICC) made alternative travel arrangements for their safe journey.

In a statement shared on X, the Zimbabwe Cricket Board said, "Zimbabwe Cricket confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men's team participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 are on their way home from India after the International Cricket Council secured alternative travel arrangements following recent transit disruptions."

"Due to flight availability and revised routing, the squad will return to Harare in batches. The first group of players departed India today, Wednesday, while the final group is scheduled to leave on Friday afternoon. Further updates will be issued if necessary," the board added.

Middle East tension leaves Zimbabwe stranded

The side, captained by Sikandar Raza, crashed out of the tournament losing all their Super 8 games including the last fixture against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Originally, the members of the squad were scheduled to fly back to Harare on Monday via Dubai in three groups, but the team’s travel plans were revised due to the disruptions.

Escalating tensions in West Asia led to widespread airspace closures, forcing airlines to suspend or reroute several services and leaving the team stranded in India.

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies had earlier stated that it was working closely with the ICC, relevant government authorities, and airline partners to ensure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for its squad and support staff.