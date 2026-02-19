HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 WC: Zadran Powers Afghanistan To 200 vs Canada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 19, 2026 21:47 IST

Ibrahim Zadran smashed an unbeaten 95 to steer Afghanistan to 200 for 4 against Canada in their final T20 World Cup match in Chennai, finishing on a high despite both teams being eliminated.

IMAGE: Ibrahim Zadran scored an unbeaten 95 to propel Afghanistan to 200 against Canada in their final T20 World Cup Group game. Photograph: ICC/X

In a battle of pride between two already-eliminated sides, Afghanistan rode on a blazing unbeaten 95 from Ibrahim Zadran to post a formidable 200 for four against Canada in their final T20 World Cup outing in Chennai on Thursday.

With both teams aiming to return home on a high, Afghanistan produced a commanding batting effort after being put in.

Key Points

  • Ibrahim Zadran struck an unbeaten 95 off 56 balls to anchor Afghanistan’s innings against Canada.
  • Both teams were already eliminated, making it a battle for pride.
  • Jaskaran Singh was Canada’s standout bowler, picking up 3/52.
  • Zadran and Sediqullah Atal (44 off 32) shared a crucial 95-run stand for the third wicket.
 

Zadran rode on a spilled catch to punish Canada bowlers with seven fours and five sixes, leading Afghanistan to a big total.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz began cautiously but survived an early scare when he was dropped by wicketkeeper Shreyas Movva off pacer Dilon Heyliger in the second over.

It took Gurbaz (30 off 20) a few deliveries to measure the surface before he unfurled a flurry of crisp boundaries. However, just when he looked set, Jaskaran Singh had him caught at deep point in the sixth over.

Zadran received a reprieve on 54

Jaskaran struck again three balls later, trapping the dangerous Gulbadin Naib lbw for one, briefly pegging Afghanistan back at 49 for two.

Thereafter, Zadran took charge.

The right-hander ensured the run-rate never dipped, striking freely against both pace and spin. Alongside Sediqullah Atal (44 off 32), he stitched a fluent 95-run stand for the third wicket, with the duo particularly severe on the spinners.

Zadran was fortunate on 54 when Kaleem Sana spilled a chance off left-arm spinner Ansh Patel. Canada's fielding lapses hurt them dearly, and Afghanistan capitalised with sharp running between the wickets.

Jaskaran eventually broke the stand, inducing Atal to hole out in the deep, but Zadran carried on unfazed. He struck seven fours and five sixes in his 56-ball knock, narrowly missing out on a deserved hundred.

Late cameos from Azmatullah Omarzai (13 off 7) and Darwish Rasooli (4 not out) helped Afghanistan finish strongly at exactly 10 runs per over.

For Canada, Jaskaran (3/52) was the lone bright spot with the ball, but their indifferent fielding and inability to contain Zadran meant they faced a stiff chase in a match that offered little beyond pride but plenty of competitive intent.

