News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC: Umpire Gough gets 6-day ban for bubble breach

T20 WC: Umpire Gough gets 6-day ban for bubble breach

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 02, 2021 12:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If English umpire Michael Gough comes out clean in the tests during his six-day quarantine, Gough is expected to resume his umpiring duties but it is still unclear whether an ICC sanction awaits him in future for his actions.

IMAGE: If Umpire Michael Gough comes out clean in the tests during his six-day quarantine, he is expected to resume his umpiring duties but it is still unclear whether an ICC sanction awaits him in future for his actions. Photograph: Getty Images

English umpire Michael Gough has been withdrawn from officiating in the ongoing T20 World Cup for six days and was placed under quarantine for an alleged bio-bubble breach, according to a report.

 

A report in The Daily Mirror states that the former Durham batsman, regarded as one of the best umpires in the international game currently, was asked to stand down by the ICC Bio-Security Committee following his COVID bubble breach in the UAE.

Reports in British media said he had breached his hotel 'bubble'.

The sanction came after Gough reportedly left his hotel without permission on Friday to meet with people outside the tournament's bubble.

"The Bio-Security Advisory Committee has instructed Umpire Michael Gough to isolate for six days due to a breach of the event bio-security protocols," an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Gough was due to officiate Sunday's game between India and New Zealand in Dubai but was withdrawn following his breach and was replaced by South Africa's Marais Erasmus.

He is now confined to his hotel room and is being tested every alternate day.

Players and match officials are staying in designated hotels where their movements are monitored and they are not allowed to mingle with those outside the bubble as part of the protocols.

If he comes out clean in the tests during his six-day quarantine, Gough is expected to resume his umpiring duties but it is still unclear whether an ICC sanction awaits him in future for his actions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will India drop Hardik against Afghanistan?
Will India drop Hardik against Afghanistan?
Shakira-Pique, Beckham get into Halloween spirit
Shakira-Pique, Beckham get into Halloween spirit
Kohli's not brave enough statement is weak: Kapil
Kohli's "not brave enough" statement is weak: Kapil
J-K forms special agency to probe terror cases
J-K forms special agency to probe terror cases
'When SRK entered, there was a light!'
'When SRK entered, there was a light!'
Boxing World C'ships: Shiva Thapa enters quarters
Boxing World C'ships: Shiva Thapa enters quarters
10 Essential Tips To Work Remotely
10 Essential Tips To Work Remotely

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Patience, cool head key to Buttler's maiden T20I ton

Patience, cool head key to Buttler's maiden T20I ton

PIX: England have one foot in SF after Buttler's ton

PIX: England have one foot in SF after Buttler's ton

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances