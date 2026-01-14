T20 WC: Ticket site crashes amid huge demand for India-Pak game

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 14, 2026 22:35 IST

'Several users reported failed transactions and long waiting times. The volume of concurrent requests caused the platform's servers to crash.'

India-Pakistan

IMAGE: India will take on Pakistan in a high-voltage encounter in the T20 World Cup in Colombo on February 15. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

BookMyShow website crashed on Wednesday minutes after the second phase of ticket sales for the men's T20 World Cup went live, overwhelmed by massive demand for the India-Pakistan clash in Colombo.

The high-profile fixture, included in this phase of allocations, triggered a surge in traffic that led to an unprecedented number of simultaneous login and purchase attempts, causing the platform's servers to go down.

"Several users reported failed transactions and long waiting times. The volume of concurrent requests caused the platform's servers to crash," said a source.

The match will be played on February 15.

The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup marks the return of the tournament to India for the first time since 2016, which was won by the West Indies.

The co-hosts will be defending their crown on home soil following a historic win in the previous edition back in 2024.

 

It will be the second instance of Sri Lanka hosting the tournament after 2012.

The opening day of the T20 World Cup will witness three exciting clashes, with Pakistan locking horns with the Netherlands in Colombo, the two-time champions, West Indies starting off against Bangladesh in Kolkata and India playing the USA in Mumbai.

India are drawn in Group A along with Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands, and the USA.

