Home  » Cricket » T20 WC: Recuperating Abhishek sidelined for Namibia game

T20 WC: Recuperating Abhishek sidelined for Namibia game

By REDIFF
February 12, 2026 18:59 IST

Abhishek Sharma was ruled out of India’s 2nd T20 World Cup group match after recovering from illness, with the BCCI medical team continuing to monitor his condition.

Abhishek Sharna

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma was discharged on Wednesday but was not cleared to play against Namibia. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • India opener Abhishek Sharma was not included in the Playing XI for the T20 World Cup group match.
  • The 25-year-old was hospitalised due to a stomach infection.
  • The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his recovery.

India opener Abhishek Sharma was not included in India's Playing XI for India's ICC T20 World Cup group match against Namibia on Thursday.

'Abhishek Sharma is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress,' the BCCI wrote in a statement on X.

 

The 25 year old was hospitalised with a stomach infection, spent the last two days under medical supervision at a private hospital, with doctors conducting tests to determine the exact cause of the illness.

Though he was discharged on Wednesday he wasn't given the nod for the game against Namibia on Thursday.

