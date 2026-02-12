T20 WC: Recuperating Abhishek sidelined for Namibia game

Abhishek Sharma was ruled out of India’s 2nd T20 World Cup group match after recovering from illness, with the BCCI medical team continuing to monitor his condition.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma was discharged on Wednesday but was not cleared to play against Namibia. Photograph: BCCI

'Abhishek Sharma is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress,' the BCCI wrote in a statement on X.

The 25 year old was hospitalised with a stomach infection, spent the last two days under medical supervision at a private hospital, with doctors conducting tests to determine the exact cause of the illness.

Though he was discharged on Wednesday he wasn't given the nod for the game against Namibia on Thursday.