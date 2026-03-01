T20 WC: Powell Sets Six-Hitting Record in Must-Win Clash Against India

Rovman Powell becomes the first West Indies batter to hit 150 T20I sixes during a must-win T20 World Cup clash against India, surpassing Nicholas Pooran as Windies post 195/4 in Kolkata.

IMAGE: Rovman Powell smashed an unbeaten 34 off just 19 balls against India in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

West Indies power-hitter Rovman Powell etched his name into the record books by becoming the first player from his country to hit 150 sixes in T20 Internationals.

Powell achieved the milestone during West Indies' must-win Super Eight clash against India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The right-hander produced a brisk unbeaten 34 off 19 balls, striking three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of over 178 to reach the landmark.

With 150 sixes to his name, Powell moved past former West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, who had smashed 149 sixes in 106 matches. Powell is now the second-highest run-scorer for West Indies in T20Is, amassing 2,261 runs in 117 matches at an average of 25.98 and a strike rate of 141.84, including one century and 10 fifties.

Pooran remains the team’s leading run-getter with 2,275 runs in 106 matches at an average of 26.14, with 13 half-centuries and a highest score of 98.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Powell has scored 149 runs in six innings at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 147.52, registering one fifty.

In the match, India opted to field after winning the toss. Roston Chase (40 off 25) and captain Shai Hope (32 off 33) laid a solid 68-run opening stand, but West Indies slipped to 119/4 in 14.1 overs despite Shimron Hetmyer’s explosive 27 off 12 balls.

Powell then joined forces with Jason Holder (37 not out off 22) to produce a decisive unbeaten 76-run partnership off just 35 balls, propelling West Indies to a competitive 195/4 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/36) was India’s standout bowler, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya returned figures of 1/40 each.