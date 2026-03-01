HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 WC, PIX: Sea of Fans Fill Eden Gardens as India Face West Indies

T20 WC, PIX: Sea of Fans Fill Eden Gardens as India Face West Indies

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 01, 2026 21:47 IST

The Eden Gardens was packed to the rafters as Indian fans, tri-colour in tow, cheered the Indian team in their last Super 8 match against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

Indian fans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday

IMAGE: Indian fans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Eden Gardens in Kolkata was brimming with Indian fans as they turned out in large numbers to cheer Suryakumar Yadav’s team against the West Indies in their final Super 8 fixture on Sunday.

Key Points

  • Eden Gardens was packed with Indian fans for the high-stakes Super 8 clash.
  • India must chase 196 to secure the final semifinal berth.
  • Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field first.
 

The Edens Gardens was packed to the rafters

IMAGE: The Edens Gardens was packed to the rafters. Photograph: ANI Photo

In what was a virtual quarterfinal, the fans cheered every wicket as the tricolour waved in the stands.

India fans at the game between India and West Indies

IMAGE: India fans at the game between India and West Indies. Photograph: ANI Photo

A majestic 76-run partnership between Jason Holder and Rovman Powell for the fifth wicket propelled West Indies to 195/4 against India.

Powell slammed 34 off just 19 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while Holder smashed 37 off 22 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes. A target of 196 stands between India and the semi-final spot.

A Sachin Tendiulkar fan in the stands

IMAGE: A Sachin Tendiulkar fan in the stands. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a virtual knock-out in Kolkata on Sunday, with the winner set to seal the last remaining semi-final spot, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
