T20 WC: NZ pacer Ferguson to miss Canada game

T20 WC: NZ pacer Ferguson to miss Canada game

February 15, 2026 10:16 IST

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been granted parental leave and will miss the Group match against Canada.

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will miss his side's next Twenty20 World Cup group game against Canada as he was granted paternal leave of absence, New Zealand Cricket announced on Sunday.

 

Key Points

  • Ferguson, 34, will depart for home on Sunday.
  • New Zealand have won two out of their three group matches so far.

Ferguson, 34, will depart for home on Sunday and is expected to make a return by the start of the Super 8 stage of the tournament, provided New Zealand are able to clear the group stage.

“At this stage, we won’t be replacing Lockie in the squad as the plan would be for him to return for the Super 8 phase of the tournament," head coach Rob Walter said in a statement on New Zealand Cricket official website.

"But our travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to be called into the squad should we need them."

New Zealand have won two out of their three group matches so far, losing to South Africa by seven wickets on Saturday, and will play Canada on Tuesday.

