T20 WC: Named after Yuvraj, Canada's Samra dreams big

IMAGE: Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj Samara is the youngest player in the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Cricket Canada/X

Being the youngest player at the Twenty20 World Cup does not faze Canada's Yuvraj Samra, as the 19-year-old was marked out for a future in the sport by his cricket-loving father from the day he was born.

Samra's father Baljeet was not content naming his child after Yuvraj Singh, who was instrumental in India's successful campaigns in the 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI) World Cups. He also turned his son into a left-handed batter, just like the Indian all-rounder.

"I think I was right-handed before my dad forced me to become a lefty," Yuvraj Samra told Reuters.

Much to his father's delight, Samra shared the same six-hitting prowess of his Indian inspiration.

Samra has hit 27 maximums in 16 T20 Internationals, and smashed a 15-ball 50 against Bahamas last year.

Set to make his T20 World Cup debut against South Africa on Monday, Samra, the youngest player in the tournament at just over 19 years and four months old, denied being under any pressure.

"My father said, 'for you, playing for Canada is not the end goal. You should be playing in T20 leagues around the world'," Samra said.

"So, I was thinking to myself... this is going to be my job, so there's nothing to be scared of."

Even that fearless approach is something Samra said he owed to Yuvraj Singh.

Samra was 13 when he stepped up for his club Patiala Shahi to replace an opener who was late, and never looked back.

Familiar with Indian conditions

Samra often escaped the Canadian winter to play cricket in Punjab, his father's state of origin in India, competing in local tournaments against bowlers with first-class experience.

That familiarity with Indian conditions could work for him and his teammates, Samra said.

"We've got a few guys who played state cricket in India, and Jaskaran Singh has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL)," he added.

Canada beat Ireland when they debuted in the T20 World Cup in 2024, and Samra said the aim this time was to win more than one match.

"This World Cup can be life-changing for us... cricket is growing so fast there, but people don't get to see us. I feel like at this stage, people will get to see. Canada does have good players," Samra said.

He wants to use the World Cup to showcase his talent and break into the IPL, the biggest franchise-based league in the sport.

"It's always been my goal to play in the IPL," he said.

"Yuvraj Singh wasn't much older than me when he dominated Australia. Why can't I?"