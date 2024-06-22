News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC: Mayers replaces injured King in Windies squad

T20 WC: Mayers replaces injured King in Windies squad

June 22, 2024 13:41 IST
Kyle Mayers has played 37 T20 Internationals for West Indies

IMAGE: Kyle Mayers has played 37 T20 Internationals for West Indies. Photograph: ICC/X

West Indies opening batsman Brandon King has been ruled out of the remainder of the Twenty20 World Cup with a side strain and will be replaced in the squad by Kyle Mayers after organisers the International Cricket Council approved the change.

 

King sustained the injury during his knock of 23 in the West Indies' eight-wicket loss to England in their Super Eight opener in St Lucia on Wednesday, and the 29-year-old did not field later due to the problem.

He managed only 86 runs in his five innings, with his highest score of 34 coming against Papua New Guinea.

Left-handed batsman Mayers has played 37 T20 internationals and is expected to join the squad on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
