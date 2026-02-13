HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » T20 WC: 'India Hold Edge but Pakistan Won't Be Easy'

T20 WC: 'India Hold Edge but Pakistan Won't Be Easy'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 13, 2026 22:36 IST

Chamara Kapugedera hails Sri Lanka hosting the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo, backs India to have slight edge and calls Abhishek Sharma a potential game-changer.

India go into the match with an upper hand over Pakistan, having defeated them in three matches in the Asia Cup last year.

IMAGE: India go into the match with an upper hand over Pakistan, having defeated them in three matches in the Asia Cup last year. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former Sri Lankan skipper Chamara Kapugedera expressed his thrill on India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, calling it a thing for Sri Lanka's cricket, its fans and the global audience.

Key Points

  • Former Sri Lanka skipper Chamara Kapugedera called the India-Pakistan encounter a big moment for Sri Lankan cricket and global fans.
  • India and Pakistan will face off in a T20 World Cup group-stage match in Colombo, expected to be among the most-watched games of the tournament.
  • Kapugedera believes India have a marginal edge but expects a tight, down-to-the-wire contest given Pakistan’s recent form.
  • He termed Abhishek Sharma a potential game-changer for India, citing his explosive starts at the top of the order.

He noted Sri Lanka's luck in hosting two giant rivals and expects a tight, down-to-the-wire battle on Sunday, with India holding a slight edge over arch-rivals Pakistan.

India are set to face Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday, in what is likely to be the most-watched T20 World Cup group-stage game.

 

"I'm really happy that everything worked out, and the game is going to happen. It's a good thing for Sri Lanka cricket, Sri Lanka fans and fans all over the world, two cricket giants are playing in a World Cup," Kapugedera told ANI.

"Sri Lanka is lucky enough to host two of the great teams, great rivals in Sri Lanka. Hopefully, we'll have a big battle on Sunday. India obviously have an edge. But the way Pakistan is playing, the way they played against the USA, it's not going to be an easy win or easy game. I think it's going to go down the wire and hopefully we can see a great game against India-Pakistan again," he added.

Abhishek Sharma key to India's fortunes

Kapugedera also believed that Abhishek Sharma will be a game-changer for the Indian team in the tournament, saying he's the guy who's been powering India's top order, giving them those explosive starts that let them post big totals or chase down scores with ease.

However, Sharma's participation against Pakistan is doubtful, as he missed the second clash in New Delhi against Namibia due to a stomach infection.

"I think Abhishek Sharma is a big player in this tournament going forward because last year, Abhishek was the one who was carrying India's batting from the top. The starts he gave made it possible to go and reach those high numbers when they're batting first or when they're chasing to chase down the scores easily. So Abhishek Sharma being in the team will make a big difference, and I think he will be a star performer if he plays the Pakistan game," Kapugedera added.

Defending champions India are currently at the top of Group A and ahead of Pakistan on Net Run Rate, both teams having won their initial two fixtures. India arrives in Colombo after beating Namibia by 93 runs in New Delhi.

Heading into the match, India already has the upper hand over Pakistan, having defeated the arch-rivals three times in their previous encounters last year, including the T20 Asia Cup final.

Speaking on the four semi-finalists of the T20 World Cup, Kapugedera said, "I would say India-Pakistan and New Zealand and South Africa."

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

