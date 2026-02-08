T20 WC: Gambhir hails Surya's masterclass after USA scare

Gautam Gambhir praised Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 84 as a 'masterclass' after India beat the USA by 29 runs in their opening T20 World Cup 2026 match at Wankhede.

IMAGE: India's Suryakumar Yadav attempts a cheeky shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against United States at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

India’s T20 World Cup title defence began with a scare and with a masterclass from captain Suryakumar Yadav, who stood firm amid the chaos.

On a tricky Wankhede pitch, where timing was a luxury and stroke-making demanded restraint, Suryakumar rose above the clutter to script a match-defining innings against the United States on Saturday. His unbeaten 84 off 49 balls was not just the highest score of the game.

Key Points Suryakumar was the only half-centurion in the match and anchored India’s innings on a challenging surface.

The Indian captain admitted the game was a wake-up call, stressing the need to bat better on difficult pitches.

USA bowlers Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/29) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) impressed.

India eventually posted 161 for 9 and defended it successfully, restricting a spirited USA side to 132 for 8 to secure a 29-run win. The margin, however, masked the pressure points India were forced to navigate in their tournament opener.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir was quick to underline the significance of Suryakumar’s innings, describing it as a "masterclass" in handling pressure.

'Especially in T20 cricket, under pressure, in the situation we were in, that was unbelievable,' Gambhir said in a video shared by the Indian team.

'That was outstanding.'

With wickets falling around him, Suryakumar played the dual role of aggressor and anchor, pacing his innings with rare clarity. His knock featured 10 fours and four sixes, but more importantly, it bought India the breathing space they badly needed on a surface that offered little fluency.

Ishan Kishan (20 off 16) and Tilak Varma (25 off 16) provided brief support, but the bulk of the responsibility rested on the captain’s shoulders. For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/29) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) made full use of the conditions to keep India in check.

Suryakumar, however, was candid in his assessment after the match, admitting that the contest served as a timely wake-up call.

'It was a bit of a scare for the first game, but also a good eye-opener for all of us,' he said.

'We can't brush it under the carpet. We need to understand how we could have batted better.'

The USA's chase was marked by defiance as Milind Kumar (34), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37) and Shubham Ranjane (37) ensured India had to earn their victory.

India’s bowlers responded with discipline. Mohammed Siraj led the way with 3 for 29, while Axar Patel (2/24) and Arshdeep Singh (2/18) ensured the chase never quite escaped their grasp.