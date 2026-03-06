T20 WC: Bumrah becomes 8th Indian to grab 500 international wickets

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 10 wickets from seven games in the 2026 T20 World Cup so far. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points Jasprit Bumrah has completed 500 international wickets.

He is the eighth Indian bowler to reach the landmark.

Bumrah played a key role in India's semifinal win over England in T20 World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday produced a bowling masterclass on a benign Wankhede strip, playing a key role in India's seven-run win over England in the T20 World Cup semifinal.

In a match that saw batters from both sides combining to amass 499 runs, India's pace spearhead conceded 33 runs in his four overs while picking up a wicket. His economy of 8.25 was the best of the night, with all other bowlers going for over 9 runs per over.

He titled the game in India's favour by getting rid of England captain Harry Brook, who was outfoxed by a slower ball to be caught brilliantly Axar Patel.

It was double delight for Bumrah as the crucial scalp took him to a major personal milestone. It was his 500th international wicket, becoming the eighth bowler and overall eighth pacer to do so for Team India.

In seven matches so far in the tournament, he has taken 10 wickets, with best figures of 3/15 which came against South Africa.

With 36 wickets each, he and Arshdeep Singh are India's top wicket-takers in T20 World Cups.

Kumble tops the list

Spinner Anil Kumble is India's all-time top wicket-taker with 953 wickets in 401 matches at an average of 30.06, with 39 four-fers, 37 five-fors and eight ten-fers to his name, with the best figures being 10/74.

The leading pacer for India is legendary Kapil Dev, who is fourth in the list with 687 scalps in 356 matches at an average of 28.83, with 20 four-fers, 24 five-fors and two ten-fers, with best figures of 9/83.

Defending champions India will meet New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.