T20 WC: Babar Azam Mocked by Ex-Teammates Before India Clash

Babar’s T20 World Cup Struggles

Babar Azam, once the backbone of Pakistan cricket, now finds himself under pressure to hold onto his spot in the team. After a rough start in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the Netherlands, scoring just 15 off 18 balls, he at least showed some fight with 46 off 32 against the United States.

But with Sunday’s big clash against arch-rivals India coming up, fans and critics alike are left wondering- can Babar deliver when it really matters?

Ex-Teammates Mock and Bet on Him

Some of his former teammates certainly aren’t making it easy for him. On live TV, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Amir, and Rashid Latif didn’t hold back, poking fun at Babar and even placing some eyebrow-raising bets on how he might perform.

Shehzad got the ball rolling with a bold promise, ‘The whole team will get food if Babar manages to steer Pakistan to victory.’

Amir raised the stakes in his trademark playful way, ‘If Babar, let's say, with a strike rate of 160... Yes. Keep it like that. If he plays innings with a strike rate of 160 and helps Pakistan win, Amir will take his retirement back.’

Shehzad quickly stepped in to set some realistic expectations, ‘If he plays a match-winning inning with a strike rate of 150 and scores 50 plus, then all these conditions are on.’

And true to form, Rashid Latif had everyone laughing with his deadpan observation, ‘He doesn't even bat that long.’

With the India showdown just around the corner, all eyes will be on Babar -- not just to see if he can win the game, but to see if he can rise to the challenge.